Ocklawaha, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

villages-news.com

Villager sentenced after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash

A resident of The Villages was sentenced this past week in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed on probation for six months and fined $650.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of pawning stolen pressure washer

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of stealing a pressure washer and pawning it. On Monday, October 10, the male victim contacted MCSO to report the theft of his pressure washer. According to the victim, the pressure washer was in the bed of his red pickup truck, and he had parked the vehicle in a parking space on the north side of the Circle K located at 5201 S Pine Avenue.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn

An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages

A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser

Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
ocala-news.com

Student injured after pickup truck crashes into Marion County school bus

One student sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus on State Road 35 in Marion County. On Friday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County school bus carrying 49 students and one aide was stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala

Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Tavares woman, 39, dies after fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tavares woman died after a fiery crash Thursday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue near West 7th Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Martini drinker in Mercedes nabbed on DUI charge on I-75

A man driving a Mercedes who admitted he had consumed a martini was nabbed on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Lonnie Elwin Weck, 75, of Richmond Hill, Ga. was driving the silver Mercedes at about 8 p.m. Nov. 4 when a 911 caller reported the vehicle was “all over the road” near Mile Marker 303 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted the vehicle northbound at Mile Marker 313. A traffic stop was initiated at the Mile Marker 314 Exit.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child injured in Marion County school bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus crash in Marion County Friday ended with a child in the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that at 4:30 p.m., a school bus driving north was stopped in the right lane near the railroad crossing on State Road 35 near the intersection of Southeast 66th Street.
MARION COUNTY, FL

