ocala-news.com
Man charged with burglary after allegedly threatening homeowner, removing screen door
A 41-year-old homeless man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of threatening the occupant of a local residence, urinating on a bedroom window, and removing a screen door from the victim’s home. On Sunday, November 6, at approximately 2:40 a.m., OPD officers responded to...
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash
A resident of The Villages was sentenced this past week in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed on probation for six months and fined $650.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of pawning stolen pressure washer
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of stealing a pressure washer and pawning it. On Monday, October 10, the male victim contacted MCSO to report the theft of his pressure washer. According to the victim, the pressure washer was in the bed of his red pickup truck, and he had parked the vehicle in a parking space on the north side of the Circle K located at 5201 S Pine Avenue.
villages-news.com
Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn
An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
18-year-old mother found shot and killed in car, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night. Police said that at around 11:20 p.m., a Sanford police officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 West 9th Street, found a vehicle backed into a parking spot, which appeared to be running.
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Three Florida Girls Ages 12-13 Charged After Using Forklift To Vandalize Foam Company
Three Florida girls ages 12 to 13 created their own disaster during Tropical Storm Nicole, by vandalizing a foam and insulation company, then running from the building. According to deputies the trio vandalized the Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach and caused $350,000 or
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed without bond after attempting to flee police
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed without bond after attempting to flee from police. Law enforcement this past Saturday went to a home on Shiloh Street looking for 48-year-old Stacey Beth Weber who was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation. She had been placed on probation in July after an attack on her uncle in January. In that arrest, Weber was “extremely intoxicated” and stretched out her uncle’s shirt collar.
ocala-news.com
Student injured after pickup truck crashes into Marion County school bus
One student sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus on State Road 35 in Marion County. On Friday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County school bus carrying 49 students and one aide was stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Three teens accused of burglarizing vehicles in Ocala
Three teenagers are facing felony charges for burglary after they were accused of stealing various items from multiple vehicles in Ocala. On Monday, November 7, two Ocala Police Department officers were patrolling in the area of SE 15th Avenue and SE 8th Street when they observed three teenagers who were walking in the neighborhood, according to a social media post from OPD.
click orlando
Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
click orlando
Tavares woman, 39, dies after fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tavares woman died after a fiery crash Thursday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue near West 7th Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
villages-news.com
Martini drinker in Mercedes nabbed on DUI charge on I-75
A man driving a Mercedes who admitted he had consumed a martini was nabbed on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Lonnie Elwin Weck, 75, of Richmond Hill, Ga. was driving the silver Mercedes at about 8 p.m. Nov. 4 when a 911 caller reported the vehicle was “all over the road” near Mile Marker 303 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted the vehicle northbound at Mile Marker 313. A traffic stop was initiated at the Mile Marker 314 Exit.
click orlando
Stepdad shoots PS4 during argument with stepson, Altamonte Springs police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was arrested in October after he pistol-whipped and shot a PlayStation 4 video game console during an argument with his stepson, according to the police department. Police said the stepson told them his stepfather — Byron Haynes — was yelling...
click orlando
Child injured in Marion County school bus crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus crash in Marion County Friday ended with a child in the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that at 4:30 p.m., a school bus driving north was stopped in the right lane near the railroad crossing on State Road 35 near the intersection of Southeast 66th Street.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said the crash happened...
