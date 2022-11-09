Read full article on original website
mrwonderful
3d ago
People who own cars and have to maintain them. This transportation is a complete losing deal for the tax payers of Oaklnd County. Today there are many modes of available transportation available to those without a vehicle. Uber,Lyft, and private transportation companies are there for people who are without means of transportation. Its just a subsidy tax to provide low cost transpirtation.
Oakland County all in on transit as millage passes; Macomb, Wayne voters also show support
Regional transit efforts got a big boost Tuesday as voters in Oakland County OK'd a countywide transit millage for the first time and votes in support of millages for transit service passed in Wayne County and Macomb County. The vote in Oakland County — 332,410 in favor to 248,240 against, according to unofficial results, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 9:32 a.m. Wednesday — marks a dramatic shift in the conversation from earlier this year....
dbusiness.com
Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020
Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
Marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals.
Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter
It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner. So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage.
michiganchronicle.com
Plans for Future City Airport in Detroit Take Flight
Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport (KDET) is set to begin a huge undertaking following FAA approval of the city’s first airport layout plan in 30 years, Mayor Mike Duggan announced this month. The approval, which follows nearly three years of drafting, community engagement and Federal Aviation Administration...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
wdet.org
How one Detroiter withheld her rent money and got to keep it
Renters in Detroit who are dealing with ongoing, unsafe housing conditions do have some options. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice talked to one tenant who withheld her rent money — and got to keep it — when her building wasn’t up to code. After her kids moved...
Metro Detroit restaurants dealing with nationwide lettuce shortage, price spike
A nationwide lettuce shortage has caused the price to soar. You may have noticed at the grocery store. Metro Detroit restaurants report feeling the pinch.
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
michiganchronicle.com
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
Spinal Column
Local area November 8 election results
This 10-year, .95 mil county-wide millage will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage in areas where that is in place and would expand suburban and rural services. *Yes 330,938. No 247,221. Oakland County Commission:. District 7 includes: Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages...
secondwavemedia.com
WCC launches 10-week pharmacy technician boot camp to address worker shortage
In an attempt to bolster the shortage of pharmacy technicians in health systems and hospitals, Washtenaw Community College's (WCC) Workforce Development Division is now offering a 10-week pharmacy technician course. Dr. Klaus Tenbergen, WCC'S executive director of workforce and community development, says the program is WCC’s first pharmacy technician "boot...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
