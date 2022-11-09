Read full article on original website
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation Seventh Annual Cheroke Warrior Flight Departed Today
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s seventh annual Cherokee Warrior Flight departs Thursday for Washington, D.C., with 14 veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War or Operation Enduring Freedom. The Cherokee Nation funds the flight for Cherokee veterans to see...
pryorinfopub.com
What is a Veteran
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Today we celebrate the roughly 18 million Americans who have earned the title "Military Veteran." What does it mean to be a Military Veteran? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Veteran as "a former member of the armed forces." The definition is pretty straightforward, but what makes a person decide to leave the comfort of their home and friends? Why is she willing to experience pain and hardship? What makes him stare danger in the face while risking injury or death? Who in their right mind would even consider joining this small fraternity? We asked some local Veterans these questions and found all have a deep love for this country and they all feel service to others is more important than service to self.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
tulsatoday.com
Voting irregularity in City of Tulsa
Voters in at least one precinct today were denied ballots in the non-partisan City Council Election if they were registered Republican in precinct 77 near 21st and Memorial. Gwen Freeman, Secretary for the Election Board, and Sheriff Vic Regalado held a 2 pm press conference confirming three poll workers were removed and replaced. Both organizations are working together in the ongoing investigation.
New Map Reveals Consequences of Flooding Near Tar Creek Superfund Site In Oklahoma
When Melinda Stotts moved to Miami, Oklahoma, 25 years ago, it was during a flood event. She said she was devastated at first but that her family found a home not in the flooding area. “Our family later built a home on a property in rural Ottawa County that we...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
publicradiotulsa.org
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
A look at the impact of inflation on Tulsa area restaurants
Local restaurant owners are struggling under the weight of inflation as they try to run their businesses, keep prices reasonable, and make money.
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
KOCO
Investigation underway after Tulsa poll workers reportedly didn't hand out certain ballots
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities launched an investigation after reports that poll workers did not hand out certain ballots to some Tulsa voters. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said more than 30 voters were not given city council ballots. Instead, they only received state ballots, KJRH reports. "One of the...
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts
A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder transferred to Okmulgee County
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation has been transferred to the Okmulgee County Jail, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. Joe Kennedy was taken to the Okmulgee County Jail for violating the terms of his probation on an assault and battery...
Man sentenced for firing gun at Oklahoma deputies
A man who fired a gun at deputies in Cherokee County will spend decades in federal prison.
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder will not be charged in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Prosecutors in Volusia County, Fla. said they will not press charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested in October in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee, Okla. Okmulgee Police...
Law enforcement shoots, kills man after standoff in Catoosa
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says they received a call around 4 a.m. that a man barricaded himself in a tool room at Valmont Utility with a nail gun.
