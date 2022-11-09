PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Today we celebrate the roughly 18 million Americans who have earned the title "Military Veteran." What does it mean to be a Military Veteran? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Veteran as "a former member of the armed forces." The definition is pretty straightforward, but what makes a person decide to leave the comfort of their home and friends? Why is she willing to experience pain and hardship? What makes him stare danger in the face while risking injury or death? Who in their right mind would even consider joining this small fraternity? We asked some local Veterans these questions and found all have a deep love for this country and they all feel service to others is more important than service to self.

