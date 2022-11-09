Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.

2 DAYS AGO