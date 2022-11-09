Read full article on original website
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it didn’t just devastate fans of the Marvel Comics Universe. It was especially difficult for those who were all set to work with the actor again on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And though the studio had to find a way around T’Challa’s absence, the crew of the film choose to honor Boseman’s legacy while shooting the film.
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open huge at the box office this weekend. The sequel to 2018’s massively successful Black Panther is eyeing a $365 million worldwide opening. That includes a projected domestic between $175M-$185M and $180 million internationally. Those numbers would put Wakanda Forever on track for an opening between $355M to $365M.
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not the film that it was intended to be when development first began on the sequel back in in 2018. Sure, writer/director Ryan Coogler knew that he wanted to introduce Namor The Submariner as the titular hero’s foil in the story he was crafting, but said hero was supposed to be Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – the newly crowned King of Wakanda in the midst of his rule following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the movie sits at an 84% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. The weekend rolls on and it will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people get into the theater to see it. There are already 187 reviews from different sources up on their site. Check out the company's post down below!
Letitia Wright suffered from a traumatic incident on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that still has her reeling ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The Black Panther star reportedly fractured her shoulder and suffered a concussion after falling off a “biscuit rig” while riding a motorcycle through Boston during filming. The incident temporarily halted production.More from VIBE.comRihanna Drops New Song 'Born Again' From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'Lupita Nyong'o Says Filming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was "Necessary For Healing"Director Ryan Coogler Learned To Swim For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' When reflecting on the ordeal to Variety, Wright, 29, explained, “I’m still...
The following post contains very minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Almost the entire supporting cast of Black Panther returns in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to continue Wakanda’s story, and to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Other than Boseman’s T’Challa, almost every key character (who wasn’t killed) from the first movie is back for Wakanda Forever, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye. But one key name is not among those back in this sequel, and the only reference to him is brief and easily missed.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released another Rihanna single from the Marvel's movie soundtrack. "Lift Me Up" was the first song dropped in the lead-up to Ryan Coogler's latest epic. Now, "Born Again" joins the ranks on the playlist as well. Not many people could have expected that the multi-platinum recording artist would come out of her hiatus to deliver these poignant odes to Chadwick Boseman's life and career. Now, Marvel fans are discussing their feelings about this movie after the release. With these new drops, there is the discussion of Rihanna's new work also to parse through. Despite it being a bit more somber than some would have been expecting, there's something really emotional and clear about the two songs and their approach to the film they've been attached to. Check it out for yourself down below!
