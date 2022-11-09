ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with ‘Cuse offer to announce any day now

D.J. Wagner from New Jersey, a 2023 five-star point guard who holds a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, is expected to announce his commitment decision in the near future, according to media reports. Travis Branham, a 247Sports national analyst, said in a piece that the 6-foot-3 Wagner could make an announcement...
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender

Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
SYRACUSE, NY

