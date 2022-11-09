Read full article on original website
Related
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
(WEHT) - Dr. John Bender celebrated his 100th birthday in Evansville on Wednesday.
WTVW
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of …. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
14news.com
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down
EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
14news.com
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
14news.com
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating after two people were shot. It happened shortly before noon Saturday. Police say one person who was shot showed up to Dairy Queen, and another person who was shot was found in the 400 block of Ray Street. Both men are now...
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
wevv.com
Police: 10,000 fentanyl pills, 15 guns seized during raid at two Evansville homes
Several people are being charged after a large amount of fentanyl pills, cash, guns, and other drugs were found during an operation on Thursday, according to police. The Evansville police Department says search warrants were served at two homes on Thursday, one on East Powell Avenue and another on South Boeke Road.
WTHI
Police in Washington, Ind. investigate series of car break-ins
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, are asking for your help ending a rash of car break-ins this week. Police say the majority are happening on the east side of town. They're asking you to check your security cameras and report any suspicious activity. You can give that...
14news.com
Crews respond to Lynnville house fire
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Lynnville were on the scene of a house fire for several hours Thursday night. Lynnville Fire Chief Ryan Spall tells 14 News that crews responded to a fire at 123 Second St. Spall says they were assisted by the Elberfeld and Pigeon Township...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
EFD: Which common household item causes the most electric fires?
Did you know extension cords account for the greatest share of home fires involving cords or plugs, with 57% of the fire total?
Comments / 0