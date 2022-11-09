Chicago Marathoner, whose child has a rare condition, is still running to raise money

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Los Angeles man who ran the Chicago Marathon in October is still putting on miles to help individuals — including his young son — battle a serious medical condition.

“My son, Robinson, he’s 4-and-a-half currently,” Jonathan Sandoval said. “He’s your typical little boy. Although, shortly after birth, we found out he was born with NF1, which is neurofibromatosis type 1.”

NF1 is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves. It has no cure.

“We’re just keeping up with … his scheduled appointments, and making sure that we give him every opportunity to be healthy and live a normal life, like he should,” Sandoval said.

That’s not all Sandoval’s doing, though.

To raise money to help fight NF1, the 40-year-old Sandoval has been running. He ran the Los Angeles Marathon in March 2022, the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 9, and the New York Marathon on Nov. 6.

“I already want to run these races,” Sandoval said. “I already want to support my son and people like him, and, you know, it was just kind of a marriage of the two things that made sense to me, and it made sense to a lot of runners out there.”

The money, meanwhile, has been coming in to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation. Sandoval said he’s approaching $6,000 raised for the foundation.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram