Mahoning County, OH

Recount plans underway in close commissioner’s race

By Gerry Ricciutti
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What a difference 90 minutes makes. After getting a call Tuesday night telling her she had easily won another term, Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti left her party downtown only to learn she was up by just over 200 votes.

“I had a lot of my friends and family and supporters call me up and say, ‘what happened?’ I said I have no idea,” Righetti said.

It turns out, Righetti’s 10,000 vote margin early on evaporated in a span of less than an hour-and-a-half as late precincts reported in.

“As the night went on, I mean, actually, I was down 10,000. And every report I picked up it’s like taking small bites of an elephant, you know? You get there,” said Righetti’s challenger Geno DeFabio.

Looking back at Tuesday’s unofficial results, Righetti won in the cities of Youngstown and Campbell, where she took every precinct as well as Struthers, Austintown, Boardman and Lowellville. However, DeFabio won every precinct in 13 communities and picked up others as well.

“Canfield, Beaver, Goshen, Green, those townships out there voted heavy yesterday and they voted Republican,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.

Now, the razor-thin nature of the race could get even tighter as close to 1,300 provisional ballots need to be certified and counted as well as about another 1,000 late-arriving absentee ballots.

McCabe said the next step will be for the Mahoning County Board of Elections to certify Tuesday’s results, adding in those extra ballots which could leave the two candidates less than one-half percent apart.

“We’re actually preparing that there will be a recount sometime, probably early December,” McCabe said.

And as their wait continues, neither Righetti nor DeFabio plans to concede the race.

Comments / 2

