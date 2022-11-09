ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan, TX

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNZ1S_0j51vm5R00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi.

After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced Tuesday.

On June 19, 2021, Cazares drove a tractor-trailer to the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita, Texas, a release from U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery stated.

Driver pulls out machete after road rage incident in Brownsville, police say

An initial inspection of the tractor-trailer alerted a canine officer, which prompted law enforcement to further inspect the tractor. They subsequently discovered four undocumented individuals hidden within various parts of the vehicle, the release stated.

Law enforcement said the migrants admitted to being in the country illegally and described to authorities how they were loaded into the trailer earlier that night.

Migrants discovered in trailers at two checkpoints in recent days, CBP says

During the trial, Cazares attempted to convince the jury that he did not know the migrants were in the tractor. Ultimately, the jury found Cazares guilty as charged.

Cazares is set to be sentenced Jan. 30, 2023, when he will face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night. According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd. The driver remained at the […]
WESLACO, TX
cw39.com

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Overnight Arrest in Robstown

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - In the early morning hours of November 11, 2022, Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Gomez who was believed to be in a residence located in the 800 block of Garcia Street in Robstown. Once discovered, Gomez ignored...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KLTV

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths

Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD launches software to detect local crime

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is launching a new initiative for residents to get informed on offenses and statistics in their area.  Citizens can now access police information they may need at the click of a button with a new online software named Citizen Connect.  The software allows residents to see police activity in the […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy