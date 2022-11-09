ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Mahrez and Álvarez fire Manchester City past Chelsea in Carabao Cup

By Jamie Jackson at the Etihad Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anq3y_0j51vfuM00

Manchester City’s class killed off Chelsea in the second half on a night when Jack Grealish shone and Gareth Southgate was heartened by a 41-minute run-out for Kalvin Phillips that more than doubled his game-time for the season on the eve of the England manager announcing his World Cup squad.

City deserved to win and the “magnificent” display from Grealish – as characterised by Pep Guardiola – is a welcome augury for the Three Lions’ hopes in Qatar. Phillips, like the winger, can hope to be in the 26-man party after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Phillips said: “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m glad to get back out there and play with the lads. Not so much [been speaking to] Gareth. I spoke to the [his] staff and physios checking on my progress.

“A couple of days after the operation my thought was to do as much as I could to get fit. I did more sessions than I would have done to get my fitness back.

Related: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea: Carabao Cup third round – live reaction

“Without playing for a while, it’s nerve-racking stepping on to the pitch for one of my first appearances for the club. With my injuries I’ve not been playing 100% because of my shoulder. Now it’s sorted I can get back to what I was before. Hopefully it’ll put me in good stead.”

Guardiola said: “Kalvin made a good 40 minutes. He didn’t play for a long time and played with incredible personality. Of course, he has to get used to some things which are normal for playing.”

For Graham Potter the defeat means Chelsea have only two wins in their past seven games and the end of their chances in one competition they would hope to win. The manager takes Chelsea to a resurgent Newcastle on Saturday in need of victory.

He said: “I’m always concerned when we don’t get results. Our performances haven’t been what we wanted in the last couple of games. But today is what we wanted the team to look like. Overall there were quite a few positives – it was a step forward for us.”

After a blue-themed laser show before kick-off, those in the lighter shade took their customary possession of the ball and invited those wearing a darker hue to chase it, as a slaloming Grealish run ended in the winger going down hurt before recovering.

Further City pressure came via Grealish and Sergio Gómez, whose cross skimmed way past Édouard Mendy to the right wing. When Stefan Ortega had a clearance to make, Chelsea stood as high as his 18-yard line but City passed through them.

In a flash Gómez located Julián Álvarez whose flick released the effervescent Grealish. Another burst and he teed up Álvarez and when play broke it was the England man, again, who fired wide from range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxBdw_0j51vfuM00
Riyad Mahrez finds a gap in the Chelsea wall to score from a free-kick. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

There was a pleasing zip to the contest that had Christian Pulisic foraging forward, then City racing to the other end and Cole Palmer shooting into Mendy’s hands. Pace and power featured when Armando Broja knocked over Rúben Dias – illegally – and the imperious Grealish was upended by Kalidou Koulibaly.

The roll-call of chances was added to by an Álvarez attempt leading to the tie’s eighth corner, Rico Lewis’s quickfire ball demanding a finisher, and Chelsea’s Lewis Hall spurning a gilded opening he engineered.

A Broja squeeze on Ortega – the City goalkeeper just about managed to clear – signalled the second stanza might be as vibrant as the opener: this was confirmed after Álvarez picked Mateo Kovacic’s pocket and Marc Cucurella had to challenge Riyad Mahrez to recover.

Now, Bernardo Silva replaced Ilkay Gündogan and Phillips entered for Rodri as Grealish – twice – forced Mendy into saves, before City took the lead. Trevoh Chalobah’s foul on Mahrez gave the Algerian a chance to float in a free-kick – the ball may have flicked Broja in the wall, as Mendy was beaten to his left.

Angelo Ogbonna missed the crucial penalty as a youthful Blackburn dumped West Ham out of the Carabao Cup 10-9 on spot-kicks. After 19 successful penalties Ogbonna's effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar to send Championship side Rovers through to round four following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

It was a deserved win for a callow Rovers side with an average age of just 22 and a half as Jon Dahl Tomasson made 11 changes with more than one eye on Sunday's Championship derby against promotion rivals Burnley. They led through an early goal from Jack Vale before Pablo Fornals hauled West Ham level and Michail Antonio put the hosts in front.

But the substitute Ben Brereton Díaz, Rovers' top scorer, sent the match to a shootout and Italian defender Ogbonna was the fall guy. The result means that all six top-flight London clubs have gone out in the fourth round, with third-tier Charlton the only team from the capital in Thursday's fourth-round draw.

Boubacar Traoré's late winner sent Wolves through, the substitute striking with five minutes left to down much-changed Leeds and seal a 1-0 victory for the hosts. It settled an uneventful game which looked to be heading to penalties and gave the incoming Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui and his coaches food for thought.

Lopetegui is due at the club's Compton training base on Friday, before watching Saturday's visit of Arsenal, before officially taking charge on Monday. The former Spain manager's lieutenants were at Molineux having already briefly introduced themselves to the squad. PA Media

Chelsea’s response featured a Hakim Ziyech cross-cum-shot that Ortega palmed for a corner from which Ziyech then blazed wide.

City’s second was created and finished by Álvarez as Grealish tapped to the striker who dropped a 40-yard cross-field pass on to Mahrez’s toe. The No 26 jinked on to his left foot and Mendy saved low only to see the predatory Álvarez following up.

From this juncture, it was a long way back for Chelsea. They nearly made it halfway when Ziyech out-foxed Gómez and laid the ball to Hall but the youngster – who turned 18 in September – scuffed the shot and Ortega tipped away.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
The Associated Press

Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
SB Nation

Newcastle (3) 0 - 0 (2) Crystal Palace - Pope's heroics see Newcastle progress

Nick Pope, Dan Burn, and Sean Longstaff were the only ones to remain on the side for the visit of Crystal Palace, as Eddie Howe rung the changes. Starts for Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson, and Jonjo Shelvey did give supporters some excitement before kick-off. That excitement was short-lived in what was a subdued St James’ Park. The performance of both sides matched the atmosphere—flat.
ESPN

Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more

Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
SB Nation

Report: Atletico, Juventus targeting Emerson Royal for summer transfer

There’s some distressing transfer news this morning that could potentially upset a portion of you reading this article this morning, and I’m sorry for any harm that could be caused by this. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, both Atletico Madrid and Juventus have identified Tottenham Hotspur fullback/wingback Emerson Royal as a prime transfer target for this summer’s window as they look to refresh their squad.
The Guardian

The Guardian

499K+
Followers
114K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy