This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
homenewshere.com
Select Board approves $400,000 general override question
WINCHESTER - It took some time, but the Select Board, with the help of Roger McPeek and Jim Johnson from the Capital Planning Committee, eventually settled on an amount for the operating override question to be placed on the Jan. 7 special election ballot. The town will ask residents to support a $400,000 override to cover the cost of traffic improvements to the Lynch School neighborhood and pay for other school-related necessities that could potentially include a new roof on the McCall and Ambrose school buildings.
homenewshere.com
Stoneham rushes to comply with new ‘MBTA Community’ regs
Town officials and citizens in Stoneham wasted no time in setting aside the needed by-right multi-family housing acreage to come into compliance with the state’s new “MBTA Communities” regulations. During a Special Town Meeting in Town Hall in the middle of October, Stoneham voters floated a new...
homenewshere.com
Veterans advocates say dedication of new Vietnam War Memorial is long overdue
READING — It’s been nearly 50 years since the Vietnam War, one of the deadliest conflicts in American history which cost the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. service members. Among those killed were seven Reading residents, and this Veterans Day the town will ensure their sacrifice is...
homenewshere.com
Recommendations to increase revenue at Transfer Station
WINCHESTER - The Transfer Station Working Group came before the Select Board this week with some recommendations for how to cut costs and raise revenue in an effort to keep the Transfer Station from losing money. The working group consists of interim Town Manager and Chair Beth Rudolph, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood, DPW Director Jay Gill, DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan, Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee, Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, Finance Committee member Enzo Rascionato, Quinn Simpson, Fritzie Nace, Richard Rohan, and George Nowell, Jr.
homenewshere.com
Visit the Franco American Grotto in Lowell
On the bank of the Merrimack River, where the Northern Canal starts, is an interesting park that has re-opened to the public, evoking memories of a time gone by. The scale version of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Roman Catholic pilgrimage site in France, was constructed in Lowell, near the Pawtucket Falls, in 1911. The grotto was recently restored thanks to a large effort of fundraising and community partnerships. A rededication service was held at the end of October.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury graduate shines as principal dancer in Hocus Pocus sequel
TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury Memorial High School alumni Chris Mitchell puts a spell on viewers of the newly released film “Hocus Pocus 2” as a principal dancer. Chris graduated TMHS in 2019 and was a star in their theatre program, and has gone on to study the art at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Anyone who has gotten the chance to see him perform was likely wowed by his dancing and acting abilities, and has been excited to see what comes next for him.
homenewshere.com
Reading and Feehan meet again in D-2 football playoffs
READING — Last season, one of the biggest challenges the Reading High football team faced was in its opening round MIAA Division 2 state playoff game against Bishop Feehan. On Friday, the Rockets will face the Shamrocks again, this time in the state quarterfinals, at Hollingsworth Field (5 p.m.).
homenewshere.com
‘Cats pick up first victory
DRACUT - That noise that sounded like a giant sigh of relief from the area of Dracut High School on Saturday afternoon?. It was a giant sigh of relief. The Wilmington High football team earned its first win of the year in impressive fashion by a 43-7 score over the Middies, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
homenewshere.com
Hall of Fame Profile: Scifo one of the selected few to leave WHS for D1 College program
WILMINGTON – There's many outstanding multi-sport athletes enshrined into Wilmington's Athletic Hall of Fame. There's a lot of three sport athletes, and a handful of two. Vinny Scifo not only was a two-sport athlete, but he simply dominated in both basketball and baseball, and he did so in just five combined seasons due to a year-long injury that came in his third game of his senior year of hoop and kept him out of diamond play.
homenewshere.com
Girls Soccer wins first playoff game, then falls to Danvers
DANVERS – Heading into this season, no one really knew what to expect out of the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team. The Wildcats were coming off a successful season a year ago, going 1-1 in the new statewide tournament and basically lost ten starters off that club. It...
homenewshere.com
Rams Volleyball team drops 3-1 tournament match to Rockland
Katie McGinness’ first season as the Shawsheen Tech volleyball coach?. Yes, it’s easy to say it was a big success. Thanks to the guidance of McGinness, the school librarian, Shawsheen ended a long postseason drought, finishing 12-5 overall in the regular season, nearly qualifying for the state vocational tournament and reaching the Div. 4 MIAA state tournament.
homenewshere.com
Marlboro runs past Redmen in first round playoff game
TEWKSBURY – A year ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team was seeded fifth and were upset (rankings wise) by the No. 12 seed Bedford Buccaneers in the first round of the MIAA inaugural statewide tournament. The Bucs relied on a balance attack with QB Jake Morrison connecting for a pair of TD passes and running back Eric Miles rushed for 157 yards with a score.
homenewshere.com
Rams get Sandwiched in first round
SANDWICH - After a six-year absence from postseason competition, the Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team made it back to the playoffs this fall. Last Saturday, the Rams lost in the preliminary round of the Div. 4 state tournament, falling to Sandwich by a 3-0 score. Sandwich, the 28th seed, would...
homenewshere.com
Winchester vs. Cambridge football game could be a shootout
The Winchester High football team will travel to Cambridge Rindge & Latin for a non-playoff game, its final game before Thanksgiving Day, when the Red & Black will Woburn on the newly-resurfaced Knowlton Stadium. The starting time for today's game with the Falcons has been pushed up to 2 p.m....
