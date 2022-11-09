ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet

By Samantha Jarpe
KXAN
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo.

The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages – $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit claimed Crump defamed Quackenbush in a Twitter post Tuesday morning where he said she committed “cold-blooded murder.”

In March, Quackenbush was convicted of Reckless Endangerment for shooting Gerald Melton in 2017. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder, but was not convicted, according to EverythingLubbock.com sister station WKRN.

She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation. According to WKRN, her sentence would be completed in Texas.

Crump’s original tweet was deleted and replaced with one that did not say Quackenbush committed “cold-blooded murder.”

The lawsuit claims the comments were racially-motivated hate speech against white people and were “made solely for the purpose of self-promotion and financial gain.”

Comments / 64

Mike Stivic
3d ago

All you morons shouting "free speech" have no idea what you're talking about! There are limits to what one can say and most certainly consequences for those that abuse it!

Reply(1)
24
American worker
3d ago

It didn't say the Lawyer was white or black??? And why and the Hack she needs 40 million dollars and the first place??? That's a little too steep ain't it? What she doesn't want to work or what??? Wow Really!!!

Reply(4)
22
Jenine C
2d ago

Again another example of white privilege because her daddy is a lawyer he got her off with these ridiculous charges. She should be in prison serving a sentence not out on unsupervised probation and then she has the audacity to file this lawsuit 🤣 no doubt whatever was said about her is true. Shooting at an unarmed homeless man SMH.

Reply(2)
14
 

