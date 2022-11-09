Read full article on original website
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region. Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
The first snow of the season has arrived to the surprise of many after temperatures peaked up to 80 degrees just a few days ago.
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
ST. LOUIS – A snowy Saturday for some near the St. Louis area. It marks the first snowfall for many residents south of St. Louis city and in the Metro East. Projections show some saw up to five inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said that snow events can be hard for forecasting models to predict at time. In this case, the NWS reports parts of the region saw 5 to 6 times more snow than what was originally forecast.
It's feeling a lot like winter as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s today. The average high in the St. Louis region is only 57 degrees.
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
ST. LOUIS — Here are a few snow photos submitted by Fox 2 viewers. Residents of St. Louis and surrounding areas were surprised to see snow on Saturday morning.
We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The region is having an incredible start to the month of November. The average temperature over the first nine days of the month is running way above normal. It is now recorded as the third warmest early start to November in more than 100 years of record keeping. Don’t let those […]
People throughout the St. Louis area are preparing for winter, as the chilly weather has returned and will only get colder over the weekend.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
People in Pacific Missouri are under a boil water advisory this morning.
FOX 2 brings you a snapshot of St. Louis area neighborhoods on Fridays.
A lack of rain in Missouri is causing the navigation season along the Missouri River to end early.
Some woke up this morning to the surprise of snow on the ground.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
