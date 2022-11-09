ST. LOUIS – A snowy Saturday for some near the St. Louis area. It marks the first snowfall for many residents south of St. Louis city and in the Metro East. Projections show some saw up to five inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said that snow events can be hard for forecasting models to predict at time. In this case, the NWS reports parts of the region saw 5 to 6 times more snow than what was originally forecast.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO