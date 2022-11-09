ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle hopes new rail project will help it keep ‘Hub City’ nickname

By Jess Liptzin
 3 days ago

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle broke ground on its Intermodal Transload Center on Steward Road on Wednesday.

The new intermodal transload center will mean savings for local companies. The collaboration of public and private business will allow the city to reclaim their hub status in hopes of boosting the economy.

It is being done in partnership with the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation.

“Once this is fully constructed, we will be in a position to provide every business and every industry that want to move freight by rail to come to Rochelle and literally save millions of dollars over a year’s time in transportation costs,” said Jason Anderson, economic development director for the City of Rochelle.

The city made sure that the project was put into motion when Global Three closed in 2019. Global Three allowed Rochelle to be a hub of connection for trains and trucks.

“The cost variation between our local businesses coming here, versus going to Joliet, was a huge number,” said Mayor John Bearrows. “Millions and millions of dollars, and it was hurting our business terribly and we knew we had to somehow put this together.”

The collaboration between the city and the Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corporation, also known as GREDCO, made the project possible.

“GREDCO is developing the yard, the City of Rochelle is improving the transload center and adding to its rail capacity,” Anderson said. “This partnership of public and private is a beautiful thing. It’s what makes this happen.”

Businesses and life in Rochelle will be ready to take off when it is completed.

“The businesses that come in because of this, that’ll create a lot,” Bearrows said. “There will be a lot of ancillary income for various businesses. They will be buying fuel here, they’ll be stopping to eat at restaurants, whatever. There’s just no end for what this will mean for our community and beyond.”

The hope is to have the facility up and running by May 1.

