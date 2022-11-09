Read full article on original website
Father Found Guilty after 11-Month-Old Daughter Overdoses on Fentanyl in Maine
Father Guilty in the Case of 11-Month-Old Overdosing on Fentanyl. A 28-year-old man from Corinna, Maine was found guilty Thursday after his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal overdose on fentanyl in 2021. 11-Month-Old had Cardiac Arrest after Ingesting Fentanyl. On June 26, 2021, Zachery Borg was using fentanyl at his home...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice
An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Guilty Pleas in ‘One of the Largest Seizures in the Greater Bangor Area’
Guilty Pleas in Case Involving “staggering quantity of drugs”. A drug trafficking case involving “one of the largest drug seizures in the greater Bangor area” has resulted in guilty pleas from two men from Michigan. Investigation and Drugs Seized. In March 2021, investigators raided a motel room...
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine
An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
