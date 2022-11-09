ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice

An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
MAINE STATE
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine

An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
THOMASTON, ME
Presque Isle, ME
