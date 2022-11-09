ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville

By Kendall Ashman
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The grandmother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed last week in north Nashville spoke to News 2.

Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.

Diana Hardin told News 2 that her grandson, DJ, was a big part of her life.

“DJ was my everything, he was my inspiration, I had the privilege to live with him and raise him up to a certain age,” Diana Hardin said.

She said her light was taken too soon last Friday.

“Those people were supposed to be his friends, but who needs friends like those, but I heard they had an argument prior and DJ forgave them and had his guard down and I think if he knew that was coming it would have never happened,” Hardin said.

Diana is no stranger to heartache.

“I’ve lost four grandsons, one granddaughter, and three children,” Hardin said. “My support comes from God my inspiration comes from other people that have been through stuff that.”

At this time, a 20-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide and two teenagers have been charged in connection to DJ’s death.

Metro police said if you do have any other information in this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

DJ’s family said they are in need of financial help for his funeral. They have set up a GoFundMe if you would like to help out.

Margie Compton
3d ago

Bless her soul. She seems like a lovely woman who has suffered so much heart ache, for why? I got tears in my eyes listening to her speak of her grandson that you can tell she loved dearly. I just wanna hug her through my phone. Sending my love and condolences to her and her family. I hope those responsible are brought to justice, so maybe she can get at least some closure.

KYWAN WEBSTER
3d ago

Sorry for her lost but the people who killed her grandson are around honestly cop's better do something to help this woman out!!!

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

