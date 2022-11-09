Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The grandmother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed last week in north Nashville spoke to News 2.

Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.

Diana Hardin told News 2 that her grandson, DJ, was a big part of her life.

“DJ was my everything, he was my inspiration, I had the privilege to live with him and raise him up to a certain age,” Diana Hardin said.

She said her light was taken too soon last Friday.

“Those people were supposed to be his friends, but who needs friends like those, but I heard they had an argument prior and DJ forgave them and had his guard down and I think if he knew that was coming it would have never happened,” Hardin said.

Diana is no stranger to heartache.

“I’ve lost four grandsons, one granddaughter, and three children,” Hardin said. “My support comes from God my inspiration comes from other people that have been through stuff that.”

At this time, a 20-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide and two teenagers have been charged in connection to DJ’s death.

Metro police said if you do have any other information in this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

DJ’s family said they are in need of financial help for his funeral. They have set up a GoFundMe if you would like to help out.

