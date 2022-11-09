Read full article on original website
When It Comes To Women’s Rights, Can We Trust Greg Abbott?
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term. During his campaign, his main focus was border security and touting Democratic President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Texas. This begs the question: What is next for Texas? More specifically, what is next for women’s rights?. Democratic challenger...
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-elected
Governor Greg Abbott has faced criticism after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Valade, Texas which is close to San Antonio. But an overwhelming majority of the local citizens voted for him again as they had in the past two elections and will begin a third term as governor.
Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to Chicago
Governor Abbott and Mayor LightfootScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star to manage migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border, he started busing them to sanctuary cities. In the spring, Abbott bused migrants to Washington D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he was dealing with.
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
More Texas cities becoming a ‘sanctuary for the unborn’
Nearly 50 cities are already "sanctuary cities for the unborn" according to Texas Right to Life, most are in north and east Texas.
Here are the Key Points Texas Governor Abbott Said as He Won a Third Term
After Governor Greg Abbott won a third term in office against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott already laid out his next steps. These are some areas the governor plans to address.
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto
DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House
The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Marijuana referendums pass in several Texas cities but may not take effect
Voters in five Texas cities Tuesday said yes to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of four ounces or less, but that doesn’t mean it will happen, at least not in Killeen, where voters said yes to proposition A by 69%
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Big cities swung left in Texas’ governor’s race, while smaller cities, rural areas moved right
O'Rourke won the major population centers of Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, while Abbott won smaller cities, like Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene and Tyler, while also running up the margins in rural areas.
The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections
Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
