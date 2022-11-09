Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
Ind. state Rep. Rita Fleming to retain seat after vote canvass
The Clark County Clerk says an error with a voting machine caused more than 1,000 votes to go missing from unofficial Election Night results.
WRBI Radio
Local races decided quickly, by wide margins on Election Day
Southeastern IN — Although the ballots in area counties were light on contested races, there were those that generated interest and higher than normal voter turnout for a midterm election on Tuesday. Republican challenger Bill Meyerrose avenged his narrow defeat four years ago when he unseated Incumbent Dave Durant...
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
Vevay Newspapers
Republicans sweep to big victories here
It was a Red Wave on Tuesday night in the Switzerland County general election, as the Republican party scored decisive victories in nearly every race. County wide, a total of 2,725 ballots were cast out of a possible number of 7,161 registered voters — so 38.05-percent of possible voters chose to go to the polls.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: State and federal offices
17 Write-in State Representative Dist. 62.
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
Election officials are moving into a 10-day period to count provisional ballots in Southern Indiana's District 71 state representative race.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
thefranklinnews.com
Johnson County midterm election final results
Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
Fox 19
Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
linknky.com
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment
Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
linknky.com
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County
After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
korncountry.com
Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call
Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
