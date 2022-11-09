ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

Wave 3

Clark County vote county error takes away election win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Local races decided quickly, by wide margins on Election Day

Southeastern IN — Although the ballots in area counties were light on contested races, there were those that generated interest and higher than normal voter turnout for a midterm election on Tuesday. Republican challenger Bill Meyerrose avenged his narrow defeat four years ago when he unseated Incumbent Dave Durant...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
INDIANA STATE
Vevay Newspapers

Republicans sweep to big victories here

It was a Red Wave on Tuesday night in the Switzerland County general election, as the Republican party scored decisive victories in nearly every race. County wide, a total of 2,725 ballots were cast out of a possible number of 7,161 registered voters — so 38.05-percent of possible voters chose to go to the polls.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
thefranklinnews.com

Johnson County midterm election final results

Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
Fox 19

Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment

Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Here’s who won elections in Kenton County

After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
korncountry.com

Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wvxu.org

Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call

Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE

