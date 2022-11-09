ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

5 Cleveland Browns poised to breakout across the second half of the season

The Cleveland Browns could see these five players break out over the second half of 2022. The Cleveland Browns are about to get a lift when embattled starting quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the team next week. He won’t play until the Houston Texans game, but the Browns are hoping to have a decent enough record without him so that his arrival could help push them to the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy