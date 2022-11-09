Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Related
WPMI
ALDOT, Baldwin County oppose logging truck weight increase proposal that could harm roads
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Concerns are being raised throughout the state over a proposed bill to increase the weight limit for logging trucks. Baldwin County officials are speaking out against the idea and argue it would negatively impact hundreds of highways and bridges in the area. Traffic in...
WPMI
Former Chief of the Marine Corps Staff named City of Mobile's 2022 Patriot of the year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is honoring its 2022 Patriot of the Year. Lieutenant General Willie J. Williams is a retired soldier in the United States Marine Corps. He served as Chief of the Marine Corps Staff. He's an Alabama native, with decorations like the Department...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
WPMI
Man missing from Saraland for nearly 8 months
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — James Bernard White has been missing from Saraland for nearly 8 months. Last seen at 1029 Cleveland Rd in Saraland, Alabama on 03/18/22 at 6:30 p.m. If you have any information in regards to Mr. White’s whereabouts please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Saraland Police at 251-675-5331. Information can also be left anonymously on the Saraland Crime Stoppers tip line at 251-459-8477.
WPMI
City of Mobile honors 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is honoring it's 2022 Mobile Bay Area Veteran of the Year. Lieutenant Colonel Robert F. Barrow is a retired soldier who served in the army. He is now the director of Army Instruction for the JROTC program at Mobile County Public...
WPMI
Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
WPMI
Mobile officials pushing for Aniah's Law before her murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amendment one, better known as Aniah’s Law, was passed on Tuesday with over one million votes. This amendment to the Alabama Constitution will allow judges to have more discretion to deny bail to suspects charged with violent crimes other than capital murder. Aniah's Law was intended to stop the revolving door of crime and it all started here in Mobile in early 2019. Local leaders were pushing for a law like this prior to Aniah Blanchard's murder.
WPMI
Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
WPMI
Foley Police investigate early morning murder-suicide
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot...
WPMI
Saraland HS cleared to compete in state playoffs
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — An attorney for Saraland City Schools says the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central board voted unanimously Thursday up hold executive director Alvin Briggs’ decision, which deemed a player eligible and not in violation of the bona fide move rule. Saraland is cleared to play in round two in the 6A state playoffs Friday night.
WPMI
Historic Mobile Preservation Society brings back Holiday Homes Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preservation society to bring back annual awards, fundraising event. MOBILE - The Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) will be hosting it’s annual Holiday Homes Tour in the Oakleigh Garden District Neighborhood on December 10, 2022. This year tickets will include entrance to the Cox-Deasy...
WPMI
Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
WPMI
Patriotism shouldn't be limited to just Veterans Day, say Mobile parade participants
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — How do you say thank you for gifts like freedom, security and democracy?. Well, a big parade is a good start. Mobile and South Alabama showed their true colors in a colorful way today with Mobile's annual Veterans Day Parade. Christine Cumbie. Sponsor Gardberg and...
WPMI
Holiday Market & Open House at Mobile Museum of Art December 3
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., Mobile Museum of Art will host a Holiday Market & Open House featuring live music, food trucks, art activities and free admission to the Museum. Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade...
Comments / 0