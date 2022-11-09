MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amendment one, better known as Aniah’s Law, was passed on Tuesday with over one million votes. This amendment to the Alabama Constitution will allow judges to have more discretion to deny bail to suspects charged with violent crimes other than capital murder. Aniah's Law was intended to stop the revolving door of crime and it all started here in Mobile in early 2019. Local leaders were pushing for a law like this prior to Aniah Blanchard's murder.

