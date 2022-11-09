Read full article on original website
When Does Chicago Typically See Its First Measurable Snowfall?
With temperatures cooling down significantly at the end of this week, many Chicago residents are wondering when the city typically sees its first measurable snowfall. While much colder temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days for the Chicago area, no measurable snow is currently forecasted, though flurries are possible.
Chicago First Alert Weather: From summer to winter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold has arrived!And according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it'll stick around for a while.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28.Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High 37.Extended forecast: Cold all next week. A chance for light accumulating snow on Tuesday, followed by even colder air by Friday.
WGNtv.com
Cloudy, breezy & cold, plus lake effect snow coming
–Temps started at 61-deg at midnight and have dropped to the low 40s late Friday. –Chicago area temps Friday afternoon across the Greater Chicago area were running 26 to 40-deg colder than the same time yesterday. –A MARKEDLY COLDER PATTERN is settling in and will produce BELOW NORMAL TEMPS each...
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend
CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
Tracking the approaching cold air
Cold front arrives Thursday night Cold front moving east through Chicago Thursday night will merge with northward-moving remnant “Nicole” low pressure along the western Virginia/North Carolina border Friday evening, the combined system moving off the east coast and out into the western Atlantic ocean Saturday. Temperatures plummet as a strong cold front passes through our […]
natureworldnews.com
Weird Weather Hits Chicago as Warm Thursday Shifts to Snowy Friday with Temperatures from 73 Plummeting to 39 Degrees
Chicago experiences weird weather when a warm Thursday turns into a snowy Friday afternoon, pulling temperatures from 73 to 39 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts an unusually warm Thursday with a temperature high of 73 F in the city. Most of the day will be sunny and windy, with gusts of up to 30 mph.
One final warm day before wintry cold takes hold
In the coming days the upper air pattern will feature a periodically reinforced northerly flow of Canadian-source cold air flowing into the Northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes – temps in Chicago averaging about 10 degrees below normal.
From 73 Degrees Thursday To Snow Flurries Saturday? Weird Fall Weather Hits Chicago
CHICAGO — It’ll hit nearly 75 degrees Thursday in Chicago — but there’s a chance for snow this weekend. Thursday is expected to be unseasonably warm, with a high of 73 degrees in the city, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be mostly sunny and breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
