Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has beaten Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent - in a win that represents a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Five days after voters went to the polls in the 2022 midterms, the Associated Press called the race for the 34-year-old, and local media described her win as “perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year”.“I am humbled and honored by the vote of confidence the people of Southwest Washington have put in me and my campaign. Right up to the end, far-away pundits and prognosticators said this race...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO