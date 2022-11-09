Read full article on original website
Related
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
Eric Schmitt wins Senate race in Missouri with promise to ‘blowtorch’ Biden agenda
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday after a campaign that centered on appealing to conservative voters with a promise to “take a blowtorch” to President Joe Biden’s agenda. He easily defeated Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, who lent her own campaign...
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
WISN
U.S. Senate race not yet called
MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
GOP’s Schmitt hoping to claim open Missouri Senate seat
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the...
abovethelaw.com
After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer
In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race by wider margin than predicted
Victory of Trump-backed venture capitalist retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
Amendment 3: Missouri recreational marijuana election results
Missouri's proposal would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Washington Examiner
'You don't replace your mom': Murray moves to hold off stiff challenge from Smiley in Washington Senate race
LAKEWOOD, Washington — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) doesn’t look like a beleaguered Democrat about to get washed away by Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley and the red wave building across the country. Her supporters are another matter. As Murray and other prominent Washington state Democrats rallied the more than...
Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District
MISSOURI, USA — Incumbent Ann Wagner kept her seat in the House Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Trish Gunby. Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as a vice-ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
KCRG.com
Republican Zach Nunn wins election to U.S. House in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn will be headed to Washington, D.C., after beating the incumbent Democrat in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Most political analysts gave Republicans a decent chance at carrying the seat, though also rated it one of the nation’s closest. Polling was light through the cycle, but often showed a close race.
WCVB
Massachusetts Democrats could lose powerful chairmanships if GOP wins U.S. House
BOSTON — While Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives swept into another term in office without significant opposition on Tuesday, they're faced with returning to a Capitol building where they may be in the minority party. Several House and Senate races remain too close to call,...
Kansas City weighs in on student loan forgiveness block
A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with student loan debt relief.
Marie Perez defeats Joe Kent in latest humiliation for Donald Trump
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has beaten Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent - in a win that represents a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Five days after voters went to the polls in the 2022 midterms, the Associated Press called the race for the 34-year-old, and local media described her win as “perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year”.“I am humbled and honored by the vote of confidence the people of Southwest Washington have put in me and my campaign. Right up to the end, far-away pundits and prognosticators said this race...
KOMU
Missouri Senate, House select leadership for upcoming legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate and House elected their Republican and Democratic leadership teams this week for the upcoming legislative session. The 102nd General Assembly will begin on Jan. 4 with Sen. Caleb Rowden as president pro tem. He previously served as the majority floor leader. “It is...
Comments / 1