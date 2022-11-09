ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Events This Weekend in Bay Ridge

2) Paws and Poses – Pure Life Yoga class and adoption event in Dyker Heights. Cats will be in classs as 12:00 Noon and 1:30 pm. 3) Talent Show at OLA on 74th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue from 2 – 5 pm. 4) Memorial Fundraiser in...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine

Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform

NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie

NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn. It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie. According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

