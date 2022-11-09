Read full article on original website
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
queenoftheclick.com
Events This Weekend in Bay Ridge
2) Paws and Poses – Pure Life Yoga class and adoption event in Dyker Heights. Cats will be in classs as 12:00 Noon and 1:30 pm. 3) Talent Show at OLA on 74th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue from 2 – 5 pm. 4) Memorial Fundraiser in...
pix11.com
Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'
Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
DOT talks to residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza
After 10 years in the making, the Department of Transportation talked to Brooklyn residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza.
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NBC New York
NYC Agencies Played Hot Potato for Years, Leaving Huge Swaths of City Dirty
New York City's trash problem feels reminiscent of a bad group project: no one wants to step up and take responsibility for the work, but there's plenty of finger-pointing to go around. On Thursday, four of the city's agencies in charge of its upkeep promised to deliver on a new...
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month
Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: HPD Launches Housing Lottery for Senior Apartments at 915 Elsmere Place
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 915 Elsmere Place, a nine-story building in the West Farms section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential...
NBC New York
Why Was Nikita in Jail in Miami? Here's Latest on NYC YouTube Star
A New York City social media influencer with more than 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube was arrested Monday on a battery charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle at a police officer at a Miami Beach hotel. Nikita Dragun, 26, was charged with four counts including battery on an officer...
Staten Island mom, 35, faces federal parental kidnapping charge after allegedly trying to enter Canada with child
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman has been indicted on a federal charge of international parental kidnapping after she allegedly tried to cross the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota with a 7-year-old child. Nicole Ramos, 35, was charged in U.S. District Court in North Dakota and stands...
CBS News
Video shows deadly encounter between NYPD, gunman on Coney Island
New video has been released showing a deadly encounter between police and a gunman in Brooklyn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform
NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn
It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
NYPD searching for 3 suspects after shots fired in Canarsie
NEW YORK - Police are searching for three men accused of opening fire on a street in Brooklyn. It happened Nov. 5 near Avenue L and East 92nd Street in Canarsie. According to police, the suspects were walking in the neighborhood when they pulled out guns and fired at an unknown target. A home nearby was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
