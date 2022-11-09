Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...

