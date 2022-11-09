Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Related
Miami's Options After Jaden Rashada's Decommitment?
Miami Hurricanes next quarterback roster move?
Miami Commits 'Bought In' to Hurricanes, React to Jaden Rashada's Decommitment
A few of the Hurricanes' 2023 commits appear to be locked in to Miami moving forward.
Injuries part of the reason why Miami’s offense has struggled mightily in 2022
Injuries have played a significant role in limiting the success of the Miami Hurricanes offense in 2022. Yes, we get it if that statement makes you roll your eyes, but this team has been hit hard by the injury bug at every position group—and that matters. Up to this...
Northwestern quarterback Taron Dickens will close out prep career with one more playoff run
MIAMI, Fla.- It’s been a storied high school football career for Miami Northwestern senior quarterback Taron ‘Tyger’ Dickens. From his freshman state championship season in leading the Bulls to the promise land against Orlando Jones to setting the new Miami-Dade County passing yardage mark at ...
Prospect Profile: Christopher Johnson, Dillard
Speed. It’s a characteristic many of the best prospects in South Florida have. The best example could be 2023 Christopher Johnson out of Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back is an explosive game changer in the backfield. Johnson has helped the Panthers to a 6-3 ...
St. Thomas Aquinas thumps Coconut Creek behind Hezekiah Harris lead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – At St. Thomas Aquinas, all the focus is on No. 4 – as in a four-peat. The nationally-ranked Raiders took a convincing first step towards their fourth-straight state title on Friday night with a resounding, 59-14, victory at home over Coconut Creek. The top-seed in Class ...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood
Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
islandernews.com
Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished
This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
orlandoweekly.com
Florida Hendrix: Rapper Future buys mansion in Sunshine State for $16.3 million
Life is certainly good for Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future, who just splurged on a giant Florida mega-mansion. As first reported by real estate site Real Deal, the Grammy Award-winning 38-year-old recently dropped $16.3 million on a waterfront Miami Beach, located at 6493 Allison Rd.. The...
soultracks.com
Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour
(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
This Is The Best Burrito In Florida
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
flkeysnews.com
When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
wlrn.org
After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?
COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
Comments / 6