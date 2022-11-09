ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Christopher Johnson, Dillard

Speed. It’s a characteristic many of the best prospects in South Florida have. The best example could be 2023 Christopher Johnson out of Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound running back is an explosive game changer in the backfield. Johnson has helped the Panthers to a 6-3 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami

In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood

Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished

This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
MIAMI, FL
soultracks.com

Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour

(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood

WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
Q97.9

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
flkeysnews.com

When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

After their Miami midterm mess, could Democrats give up on South Florida Latinos?

COMMENTARY Unlike the GOP, Democrats have rarely ever got — or tried to get — what distinguishes Miami Latinos from others in the U.S. Is it too late now?. Like most Democrats in Miami-Dade County, former Congresswoman Donna Shalala looked bewildered as her party's candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, lost in a landslide Tuesday night to incumbent Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
MIAMI, FL

