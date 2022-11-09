Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Head coach search likely wrapped up, analyst says
On Friday afternoon, the big talk around the Nebraska football team was that Deion Sanders was the new head coach. While it seems unlikely that the rumor was true and that Prime Time is really coming here, there was at least part of that rumor that one Husker football watcher believes had a modicum of truth. He believes that the Cornhuskers have likely found their man and are just a few steps away from naming the new hire.
Maize n Brew
Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State. In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Nebraska
It’s the calm before the storm for the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, as they are set to take on Nebraska today before matchups with No. 21 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State. Michigan can’t fall into a trap game with more important matchups on the horizon. That being said, the Wolverines are heavily favored and the 3-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers, who relieved former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost of his head coaching duties mid-season, aren’t exactly what many would consider a good football team.
Maize n Brew
Corum runs for 162 yards, Michigan takes care of business in 34-3 beatdown of Nebraska
On a cold, snowy November afternoon at the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines did the bare minimum to beat an injury-ridden Nebraska Cornhuskers team. From start to finish it was apparent the Wolverines were the much better team. This game wasn’t sexy, but Michigan put up 412 yards of offense and ran through one of the bottom feeders of the Big Ten en route to an easy 34-3 win.
Maize n Brew
Game thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Both programs rank among the top-10 programs in terms of all-time wins, all-time winning percentage, total Heisman winners and consensus All-Americans. Despite their blue-blood status, the 2022 iterations of these two teams couldn’t be more different. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 and...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football coaching candidates roundtable
Nearly two full months have passed since former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his duties. Athletic director Trev Alberts has succeeded in keeping his national coaching search quiet in the time since as the Huskers play through the 2022 season. Nonetheless, Alberts will most likely make...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Nebraska
For the first time all season long, the Michigan Wolverines will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. They welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Big House in what should be a relatively easy game before the final two games of the season against Illinois and Ohio State. The Maize n Brew...
Maize n Brew
Uniform combination released for Michigan’s matchup with Nebraska on Saturday
The Michigan Wolverines are all business heading into their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. They’ll be wearing all blues, including blue socks, for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff:. The last time Michigan was in Ann Arbor, it wore a similar look, but with yellow socks. The blue...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from 34-3 victory over Nebraska
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines made the 2022 season a rarefied 10-0 start with a 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It’s Michigan’s first 10-0 start to a season since 2006. While a win is never a bad thing, the game was a bit of a slog, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 3 areas the new Huskers' coach will need to address immediately
It’s been a dismal cycle for Nebraska football the past 20+ years. Six head coaches. System overhauls and a variety of recruiting philosophies have the Huskers stuck in the mud. Any time an ounce of momentum is generated, a resounding thud seems to follow. So many different ideas on...
247Sports
Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations
Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
Maize n Brew
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan Preview: A three-week audition
It does not appear the College Football Playoff Committee dinged the Michigan Wolverines too much for a dicey first half against Rutgers, as the Wolverines moved up a couple spots thanks to a couple losses at the top of last week’s rankings. Another close call, though, could start turning into a trend.
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
Maize n Brew
Blake Corum encourages Michigan’s passing game: ‘Don’t stop throwing the ball’
Michigan’s passing offense has had its ebbs and flows this season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been highly efficient throughout the season, but there have been near misses deep down the field, there have been some drops, and there are some things the operation can clean up. Even so, there...
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Nebraska
Michigan is back home this week to face a Nebraska team on the verge of not making a bowl for the sixth straight year. Its defense is porous, especially on the ground so I wouldn’t expect this to be the week Michigan opens up the passing game. Michigan’s defense will have a little tougher of a test but a key injury could harm Nebraska’s chances even more.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein’s ace serve gets Devaney shaking
Standing-room-only section a 'pretty amazing' part of Husker volleyball's sellout streak. When it comes to seeing Nebraska in person, sometimes you take what you can get. That's the case for the hundreds of fans who stand every match.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
