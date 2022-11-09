ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Head coach search likely wrapped up, analyst says

On Friday afternoon, the big talk around the Nebraska football team was that Deion Sanders was the new head coach. While it seems unlikely that the rumor was true and that Prime Time is really coming here, there was at least part of that rumor that one Husker football watcher believes had a modicum of truth. He believes that the Cornhuskers have likely found their man and are just a few steps away from naming the new hire.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State. In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Nebraska

It’s the calm before the storm for the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, as they are set to take on Nebraska today before matchups with No. 21 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State. Michigan can’t fall into a trap game with more important matchups on the horizon. That being said, the Wolverines are heavily favored and the 3-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers, who relieved former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost of his head coaching duties mid-season, aren’t exactly what many would consider a good football team.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Corum runs for 162 yards, Michigan takes care of business in 34-3 beatdown of Nebraska

On a cold, snowy November afternoon at the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines did the bare minimum to beat an injury-ridden Nebraska Cornhuskers team. From start to finish it was apparent the Wolverines were the much better team. This game wasn’t sexy, but Michigan put up 412 yards of offense and ran through one of the bottom feeders of the Big Ten en route to an easy 34-3 win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Game thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Both programs rank among the top-10 programs in terms of all-time wins, all-time winning percentage, total Heisman winners and consensus All-Americans. Despite their blue-blood status, the 2022 iterations of these two teams couldn’t be more different. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 and...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska football coaching candidates roundtable

Nearly two full months have passed since former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his duties. Athletic director Trev Alberts has succeeded in keeping his national coaching search quiet in the time since as the Huskers play through the 2022 season. Nonetheless, Alberts will most likely make...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Nebraska

For the first time all season long, the Michigan Wolverines will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. They welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Big House in what should be a relatively easy game before the final two games of the season against Illinois and Ohio State. The Maize n Brew...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from 34-3 victory over Nebraska

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines made the 2022 season a rarefied 10-0 start with a 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It’s Michigan’s first 10-0 start to a season since 2006. While a win is never a bad thing, the game was a bit of a slog, and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations

Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan Preview: A three-week audition

It does not appear the College Football Playoff Committee dinged the Michigan Wolverines too much for a dicey first half against Rutgers, as the Wolverines moved up a couple spots thanks to a couple losses at the top of last week’s rankings. Another close call, though, could start turning into a trend.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Three Michigan players to watch against Nebraska

Michigan is back home this week to face a Nebraska team on the verge of not making a bowl for the sixth straight year. Its defense is porous, especially on the ground so I wouldn’t expect this to be the week Michigan opens up the passing game. Michigan’s defense will have a little tougher of a test but a key injury could harm Nebraska’s chances even more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Whitney Lauenstein’s ace serve gets Devaney shaking

Standing-room-only section a 'pretty amazing' part of Husker volleyball's sellout streak. When it comes to seeing Nebraska in person, sometimes you take what you can get. That's the case for the hundreds of fans who stand every match.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE

