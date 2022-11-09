ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: First offseason acquisition is minor but speaks volumes

The Cardinals made their first offseason acquisition, and it may be telling of their plans at shortstop for 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals made their first trade of the offseason, acquiring INF Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash. What may look like a minor move on the surface may actually speak loudly about the direction the club is going this winter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength

The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

New predictions have Dansby Swanson landing with the Cubs

MLB Trade Rumors' annual top 50 free agent predictions piece dropped on Thursday - and, with it, some nice nuggets for Cubs fans to dig into. I'll get into every player Chicago was mentioned as a suitor for later this weekend, but for now, we'll focus on the glaring shortstop question that's on the top of everyone's mind heading into the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jack Sanborn received strong message from Chicago Bears DC

Jack Sanborn gets a message from his defensive coach. After trading away Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears turned to undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn to stop an elite Miami Dolphins offense. The defense played about as well as one would expect them to, given they traded away Robert Quinn and Smith before the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy