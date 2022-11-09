ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Cocaine & Handgun in Narcotic Search Warrant Execution

Police seize cocaine and a handgun as part of a Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force search warrant execution. According to a press release, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Double Day Street in Binghamton. Consequently...
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog

On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
CORTLAND, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

GPS tracks stolen car to Athens

Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
ATHENS, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Prisoner Found Dead in Broome County Jail

The Broome County Sheriff confirmed to WICZ that a prisoner was found dead inside the Broome County Jail last Friday. Sheriff David Harder confirmed to WICZ that Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bed in a dorm in the jail when he did not report for the 7 a.m. count on Friday, November 4th.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WBRE

20 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized in drug investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl. The confidential informant […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police investigated an incident involving a 2-month-old baby suffering probable neurological disabilities. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on November 3 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home for a reported 2-month-old infant bleeding from the nose. The baby was […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Human Remains Found in Chemung County

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is working to identify human remains found in the town of Elmira. The Sheriff's Office says hunters discovered the skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road, several hundred yards into the woods. Clothing at the scene suggests the person was dressed for warm weather. Because of the condition of the remains, age and sex could not be determined.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy