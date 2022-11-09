Read full article on original website
Federal fugitive arrested in Delaware County
On November 8th, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested a Federal inmate who was being held at the Delaware County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice from Pennsylvania.
Police Seize Cocaine & Handgun in Narcotic Search Warrant Execution
Police seize cocaine and a handgun as part of a Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force search warrant execution. According to a press release, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29 Double Day Street in Binghamton. Consequently...
Binghamton Man Accused of Stabbing Neighbor in Head and Neck
A suspect has been arrested after a Binghamton man was stabbed during a dispute in front of his home. Authorities said 38-year-old Joseph Irons was being held at Broome County Jail after being charged with first-degree assault. According to city police, the stabbing occurred in the area of 22 Lydia...
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
Windsor man found guilty after police-involved shooting
Today in Broome County Court, Jamie Crowley, 46 of Windsor, was found guilty by a jury on the following charges:
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
BC Sheriff’s Office looking for woman on outstanding warrant
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Melissa Mittl on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Prisoner Found Dead in Broome County Jail
The Broome County Sheriff confirmed to WICZ that a prisoner was found dead inside the Broome County Jail last Friday. Sheriff David Harder confirmed to WICZ that Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bed in a dorm in the jail when he did not report for the 7 a.m. count on Friday, November 4th.
Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Man Stabbed in Neck on Binghamton Street in Neighborhood Dispute
Binghamton police sealed off a street in a city neighborhood after a man was repeatedly stabbed in what witnesses said started as a heated argument. The attack occurred at Lydia and Murray streets around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People who were nearby said a man got into a dispute with someone...
Tompkins County man charged with multiple felonies after crashing car
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Ithaca have arrested a man in Tompkins County charged for multiple felonies after crashing his car. Police have arrested Steven W. Park, age 31 of Brooktondale, NY for the class “B” felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell), […]
20 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized in drug investigation
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl. The confidential informant […]
Troopers looking to ID man who used stolen debit card
New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify a man who was allegedly using a stolen credit card at an ATM in Morris.
Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police investigated an incident involving a 2-month-old baby suffering probable neurological disabilities. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on November 3 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home for a reported 2-month-old infant bleeding from the nose. The baby was […]
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
Human Remains Found in Chemung County
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is working to identify human remains found in the town of Elmira. The Sheriff's Office says hunters discovered the skeletal remains in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road, several hundred yards into the woods. Clothing at the scene suggests the person was dressed for warm weather. Because of the condition of the remains, age and sex could not be determined.
