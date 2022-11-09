ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson

Ukrainians on Saturday celebrated Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes

The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans from taking control of the chamber after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain the Senate majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this election year. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Democrat defeats GOP election denier in Nevada Secretary of State race

Democrat Cisco Aguilar is projected win his election to be Nevada’s secretary of state, defeating Republican Jim Marchant, who has refused to recognize President Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.  Aguilar won about 49 percent of the vote to Marchant’s 47 percent with 96 percent of votes counted, as of Saturday night.  The secretary…
NEVADA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
NEVADA STATE

