Read full article on original website
Related
'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday celebrated Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
Trump news – live: Republican concerns over Trump 2024 bid amid warning Maga will become ‘more dangerous’
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House January 6 committee, in an effort to avoid testimony after the congressional panel investigating the Capitol attack subpoenaed the former president. Meanwhile, Mr Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida governor’s impressive showing in...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans from taking control of the chamber after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain the Senate majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this election year. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez...
Democrat defeats GOP election denier in Nevada Secretary of State race
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is projected win his election to be Nevada’s secretary of state, defeating Republican Jim Marchant, who has refused to recognize President Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. Aguilar won about 49 percent of the vote to Marchant’s 47 percent with 96 percent of votes counted, as of Saturday night. The secretary…
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0