Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College announces undergraduate engineering major
With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day
Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, or HIVE, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
Augusta Free Press
‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy:’ Summit to recognize generosity of local individuals
The program, according to a press release, celebrates, spotlights and advances diverse forms of philanthropy. Recognition in the program is part of CNE’s ongoing efforts to promote a more expansive and inclusive understanding of philanthropy that recognizes the profound generosity within our communities. “We are honored to celebrate and...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance
The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
cbs19news
Louisa County Football: More Than a Way of Life
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- If you have not taken a trip to The Jungle in Louisa County, it is something you have to see to believe. "Get your popcorn ready," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said, "I think it is every bit of what's advertised, it's crazy it's just an environment that I haven't seen anywhere else."
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County, Charlottesville team up for Buy Local holiday campaign
The Albemarle County and Charlottesville Buy Local campaign highlights small businesses within Charlottesville and Albemarle County and encourages the community to spend locally when shopping this holiday season. The local offices of economic development designed the campaign – a multi-channel, multimedia promotional and educational effort – designed to reinforce the...
theriver953.com
VSP issues Senior Alert for Albemarle County man
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Lawrence Gaines Thomas of Scottsville, Virginia. Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Thomas is a 78 year old, 5’5”, 130 pound male with brown eyes and gray hair. It...
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thomas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas, who is white, 5′ 5″ and 130...
wfxrtv.com
Buchanan has a Mayor
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Elections and Voter Registration in Botetourt County says there won’t be results in the race for Buchanan’s new mayor until Wednesday. The race came down to a write-in vote with two likely candidates, resident Tristan Harris and councilman James Manspile....
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
WHSV
Grottoes Police Department fully staffed for first time in nearly two years
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in almost two years. The town’s new police Sergeant Steve Knight was sworn in on Thursday completing the department’s staff. It had been understaffed since January of 2021 at one point having only...
Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
