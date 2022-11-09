Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
foxbangor.com
Waterville teen indicted by Federal Grand Jury
WATERVILLE– A Waterville man has been indicted for conspiring to provide materials to support terrorists and possessing homemade explosive devices. A Federal Grand Jury charged Xavier Pelkey, 19 in a two count indictment. According to the indictment and court records, between November 2021 and February 2022, Pelkey allegedly conspired...
2 Arrested in Florida for the Random Beating Death of a Maine Man
Two men face charges in Florida for allegedly beating a Maine man to death while he was out for a bicycle ride. Jeffrey Chapman was just 49 years old when he died in a random attack in Clearwater Beach, Florida. WFTS-TV reports Chapman owned an investment company and divided his time between Maine and Florida. According to his obituary in the BDN, he loved taking pictures, especially of sunsets.
WPFO
Duo arrested after allegedly holding Maine couple at gunpoint
BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.
WGME
Man charged in conspiracy to send guns bought in Maine to Dominican Republic
GARLAND, Maine (BDN) -- A Garland man has been arrested on federal charges out of New York alleging that he was part of a conspiracy to buy guns in Maine and send them to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins, 18, is charged with gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
WMTW
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
Judge releases three people from Washington County Jail citing lack of attorney, clerical error
MACHIAS, Maine — A district judge ordered the release of three people being held at Washington County Jail on Monday, saying there was no attorney available to represent them. District Judge David Mitchell dismissed the cases because no "lawyer of the day" to represent those who cannot afford an...
Father Found Guilty after 11-Month-Old Daughter Overdoses on Fentanyl in Maine
Father Guilty in the Case of 11-Month-Old Overdosing on Fentanyl. A 28-year-old man from Corinna, Maine was found guilty Thursday after his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal overdose on fentanyl in 2021. 11-Month-Old had Cardiac Arrest after Ingesting Fentanyl. On June 26, 2021, Zachery Borg was using fentanyl at his home...
wabi.tv
Judge finds Corinna man guilty of crimes connected with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose will soon find out how long he’ll spend in prison. Zachary Borg, 28, was found guilty Thursday of felony aggravated assault. A judge also found him guilty on three misdemeanor...
wabi.tv
Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin’s Antiques...
WPFO
FBI investigating suspected Native American scalp seized from Maine auctioneer
FAIRFIELD (BDN) -- Federal investigators are determining whether an item purported to be an Apache scalp seized from a Fairfield auctioneer is authentic and should be returned to the tribe, according to federal court documents. The FBI obtained a search warrant in May for Poulin’s Antiques & Auctions Inc. on...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
wabi.tv
Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions
Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
FBI investigating 'Apache scalp' seized from Fairfield auction house
FAIRFIELD, Maine — The FBI is working to determine if an item seized in a Fairfield auction house earlier this year is a Native American scalp. According to court documents unsealed on May 11, the FBI executed a search warrant at Poulin Antiques & Auctions and seized an item listed on the company's website as an "Apache scalp."
wabi.tv
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
