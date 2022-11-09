ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH
102.9 WBLM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Waterville teen indicted by Federal Grand Jury

WATERVILLE– A Waterville man has been indicted for conspiring to provide materials to support terrorists and possessing homemade explosive devices. A Federal Grand Jury charged Xavier Pelkey, 19 in a two count indictment. According to the indictment and court records, between November 2021 and February 2022, Pelkey allegedly conspired...
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

2 Arrested in Florida for the Random Beating Death of a Maine Man

Two men face charges in Florida for allegedly beating a Maine man to death while he was out for a bicycle ride. Jeffrey Chapman was just 49 years old when he died in a random attack in Clearwater Beach, Florida. WFTS-TV reports Chapman owned an investment company and divided his time between Maine and Florida. According to his obituary in the BDN, he loved taking pictures, especially of sunsets.
CLEARWATER, FL
WPFO

Duo arrested after allegedly holding Maine couple at gunpoint

BANGOR (WGME) -- Two people are accused of assaulting a man and woman and holding them at gunpoint in a bathroom in Bangor. Police say the couple was in a home on Court Street when two men, identified as 41-year-old David Bennett of Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin of Pleasant Point, barged in, cut the man's face, held them at gunpoint, and locked them in a bathroom.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
CHELSEA, ME
wabi.tv

Apparent Apache scalp seized from Maine auctioneer

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The FBI has seized what appears to be the scalp of an Apache person from an auction house in Fairfield. Investigators are now trying to determine if the scalp is authentic and if it needs to be returned to the tribe. The FBI searched Poulin’s Antiques...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Police arrest 2 after incident at Bangor residence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries...
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions

Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
MAINE STATE

