Aspinwall, PA

Community comes together to find missing grandmother in Aspinwall

By Ryan Houston, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
ASPINWALL, Pa. — “It’s unreal. It’s terrifying to think of her out there right now,” said Amy Ruane.

She’s one of dozens of neighbors in Aspinwall who jumped into action to find Kathy Gass.

“People have been driving around looking in the places that we know she use(d) to like to walk, and I think people are out searching in the parks.”

Officers say that 73-year-old Gass has dementia and went missing from her home. They tell Channel 11 she was last seen at O’Hara Township Park around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found her in RIDC Park more than three hours later.

“We had a great turnout. We had over eight police departments show up. We had over six fire departments show up. Soit was a great team effort to make sure this ended in a positive way,” said O’Hara Township Police Chief Jay Davis.

Davis tells Channel 11 they train for these types of search and rescues constantly. They also train using things like drones and bloodhounds to find the person they’re looking for.

“Instead of a long night, it’ll be a short night, and hopefully I’ll get a good night sleep. Hopefully,” said Davis.

At last check Gass is back home with her family, safe and sound.

