ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Denji and Power
Chainsaw Man is now ripping and tearing through the first season of its highly anticipated anime, and one hilarious cosplay has put a whole new kind of spin on its central duo, Denji and Makima. The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has highlighted just how differently its main characters might act from the other heroes in various other Jump action series. Denji and Power share quite the unique dynamic as its immediately clear that at their core they are essentially the same, but outwardly they couldn't be much different from one another when it comes to how they carry themselves.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 11's Epic Star Wars Space Battle Has Fans Loving Luthen
The 11th episode of Star Wars: Andor gave fans a whole new appreciation for Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael. The prequel to Rogue One has been a surprise hit for Disney+, with the decision being made to offer Episodes 1 and 2 of Andor for free on the Disney-owned channels ABC, FX, and Freeform on November 23rd, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hulu will also stream Andor for a limited timeframe as well. As for Episode 11, Luthen's piloting abilities were one of the many highlights, captivating Star Wars fans with an epic space battle.
ComicBook
Nickelodeon's Snow Day Reboot Gets Trailer, Paramount+ Release Date (Exclusive)
Nickelodeon's Snow Day is headed into a new era. Today, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer for the musical project, which is a reboot of the beloved 2000 film. Additionally, it was announced that Snow Day will begin streaming on Friday, December 16th on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada, before airing on Nickelodeon that same day at 7pm ET/PT. The film will then be available on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia on December 17th. Additional premiere dates will be announced at a later date.
ComicBook
New Movie From Super Troopers Team Gets 4/20 Release Date
Quasi, an upcoming film from Broken Lizard that parodies The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is set for a release on April 20, 2023. Broken Lizard, the studio behind Super Troopers, made a serious run at being "the next National Lampoon" in the early 2000s, but so far its biggest hits have all required those trooper mustaches. This time out, they'll have a chance to tell a different kind of story, even if the pitch immediately evokes something like Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
ComicBook
Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 Review: Gorgeous Superhero Action with a Golden Age Spin
Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 doesn't waste a second – kicking off with a classic superhero car chase and ending up in the middle of a compelling mystery without ever losing sight of its lead. Stargirl and Red Arrow are delightful throughout the issue; writer Geoff Johns also continues to explore and evolve Courtney's relationships with her family, while also serving up a premise rich with mystery, tension, and some vintage superhero magic. Much praise should also be given to artist Todd Nauck and colorist Matt Herms who deliver gorgeous work from beginning to end and make each and every panel pop with life and color. I didn't know what to expect from Stargirl: The Lost Children #1, but it didn't matter, because what I received was fantastic, and I eagerly await the rest of this miniseries.
A Christmas Story Christmas, sequel to A Christmas Story, to release on HBO Max
It's a sequel to a holiday classic that is long overdue! "A Christmas Story Christmas" debuts on HBO Max tomorrow as Ralphie returns to his childhood home for the holidays.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Levi is Releasing a Music Album
Attack on Titan will return next year for the final episodes of its anime adaptation, bringing the series to a close with a tragic battle that will see the former protagonist of the show, Eren Jaeger, taking on his friends in a bid to eliminate all those who live outside of Paradis. With the last anime episodes set to adapt the final story from Hajime Isayama, it should come as no surprise to see the voice actors searching for new roles, with the voice behind Captain Levi set to release a new album.
ComicBook
Tulsa King Star Sylvester Stallone Breaks Down Why His First Gangster Movie Flopped
In 1991, after years of being one of the silver screen's most prolific and badass action heroes, Sylvester Stallone took a shot at comedy with Oscar, a film from The Blues Brothers director John Landis. In the film, Stallone played a mobster who tries to get out of organized crime and go straight after making a promise to his dying father. It basically broke even, earning $35 million against a reported $23 million budget, but didn't thrill critics and even earned some Golden Raspberry nominations -- though Stallone is a favorite target of the Razzies, so that may not actually mean much. The reviews were mixed-to-negative, but nowhere near as bad as the 12% on Rotten Tomatoes suggests, since Rotten Tomatoes is basically done on "pass/fail" grading.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
ComicBook
New Iron Man Series Chronicles Tony Stark's 60-Year Career as a Hero
A new Iron Man ongoing series is celebrating Tony Stark's 60th anniversary by going back in time to look at different eras in his history. Today marks the end of writer Christopher Cantwell's tenure on Iron Man, and Marvel is gearing up to launch a new volume of Invincible Iron Man in December by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri. I Am Iron Man is another new series launching in March from writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akande, spanning every major Iron Man era from the past. Fans can get a sneak peek at what Ayodele and Akande have planned for I Am Iron Man in today's Iron Man #25.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission
Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!
ComicBook
New Fire Emblem Game Gets a Story Trailer
Nintendo dropped a new trailer for its latest Fire Emblem game this week to show off more of Fire Emblem Engage, the game that's an all-star mashup of sorts for fan-favorites from across the Fire Emblem series. This new trailer aptly focuses on some of those with Marth, a name synonymous with the Fire Emblem series, getting much of the focus of the trailer. The game itself is due out in January, so Fire Emblem fans won't have long now to arrive on the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Hit SYFY Series Gets Episodes Cut From New Season
One of SYFY's fan-favorite series just got a shocking update ahead of its third season. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Resident Alien's upcoming season will only have eight episodes, instead of the previously-reported twelve-episode renewal. It is currently unknown when the new batch of episodes will premiere. The series is led by Alan Tudyk, with an ensemble cast that also includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
Kroma #1 Review: Exploring the Colors of Belief
What are the colors of belief? What is the hue of orthodoxy? Lorenzo de Felici's Kroma #1 wades into these questions by contrasting life within the Pale City, humanity's last enclave, against the iridescent wilds that surround it. In the afterward of the issue, de Felici explains that he originally conceived of the idea for Kroma years ago, while working as a colorist on Italian comics. His skills as a colorist are essential to Kroma's success, as it not only utilizes color as storytelling tool, but is about color itself and how colors map onto our experiences throughout life.
