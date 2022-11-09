ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0YZK_0j51qiWK00

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car.

Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat while making the offer.

Police said the children recognized this was a dangerous situation and ran to Winton Elementary to report it to staff members.

Officers immediately responded, but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s wearing a flat-billed baseball cap with sunglasses. The sunglasses had red or orange-tinted lenses. The vehicle description was vague but may have been a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CDAPD.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KHQ Right Now

Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 14 on August 3 Officer Involved Shooting in Spokane

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on August 4, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office stretched by Hayden’s growth

HAYDEN, Idaho — Hayden just passed a levy to fund six more sheriff’s deputies for the city, adding to the four deputies already assigned specifically to Hayden. The city of Hayden contracts with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office for additional law enforcement services. In 2010, Hayden contracted an independent study, which found that Hayden needs at least 20 deputies for...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Woman found dead at Browne's Addition apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Spokane murder suspect who fled in 2019 arrested in Europe

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who is accused of killing his wife and fleeing from Spokane in 2019 was arrested. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Wahid Kashify was arrested on Oct. 29 as he was leaving a gym locker room in Europe. Kashify remains in custody...
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy