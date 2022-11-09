Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car.

Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat while making the offer.

Police said the children recognized this was a dangerous situation and ran to Winton Elementary to report it to staff members.

Officers immediately responded, but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s wearing a flat-billed baseball cap with sunglasses. The sunglasses had red or orange-tinted lenses. The vehicle description was vague but may have been a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CDAPD.

