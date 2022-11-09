ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rep. Angie Craig says she is ready to find new ways to reach across the aisle in new Republican majority

By Rusty Ray
 3 days ago

Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig of Minnesota celebrated a five-point win over Republican challenger Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, keeping a seat for the Democrats in a race many thought Kistner could flip as the GOP re-took control of the House.

It’s the second consecutive victory for Craig over Kistner.

“Suburban voters, too, they showed up and I’ll tell you—the polling and the data swung toward me and my data after the Dobbs decision and Roe was overturned,” said Rep. Craig Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on Drivetime with DeRusha on WCCO Radio. “The idea that an individual or a government could take away their individual rights and liberties just doesn’t seem to sit well.”

Craig said she expects the new Republican majority in the House to try to start investigations into President Joe Biden and specifically his son, Hunter’s business dealings.

“You know, we’ve got serious work to do,” said Craig. “ I let the people who are screaming on cable news and twitter do their thing and I’m just going to keep my head down and keep working on behalf of the people of Minnesota.”

As for the victory in a race so many thought could go either way, Craig said she’s grateful to get another term serving Central Minnesota.

“To come out of last night with such a strong victory really speaks to the fair-minded nature of the people of the Second District,” she said. “The fact that I think they want someone in Congress who is focused on reaching across the aisle.”

