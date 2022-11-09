ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude Officially Sign With Virginia Basketball

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud7tk_0j51pzFE00

Tony Bennett officially announced the signing of 2023 recruits Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude on Wednesday

Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude are officially Cavaliers.

Tony Bennett announced on Wednesday the signing of Buchanan and Gertrude to National Letters of Intent to play for the Virginia men's basketball program starting in the 2023-2024 season.

“We are excited to add these young men to our basketball program,” said Tony Bennett. “Blake and Elijah are talented, competitive and high character individuals. They come from outstanding families and value a degree from the University of Virginia.”

Buchanan, a 6'10" forward/center from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, became UVA's first commit in the class of 2023 back on July 3rd, choosing the Cavaliers over Gonzaga. A consensus four-star recruit, Buchanan is the No. 1-ranked recruit in Idaho across each of the major recruiting services and most rankings have him as a top 10 center in the country.

“Blake became a highly sought-after player because of his mobility and versatility in the frontcourt,” said Bennett. “He is a competitive two-way forward who has a bright future at UVA.”

Gertrude, who is also a consensus four-star recruit, announced his commitment to Virginia on September 14th, picking UVA over Kansas, Seton Hall, St. John's, and Rutgers. A 6'4" guard, Gertrude's athleticism jumps off the screen in highlight videos. 247Sports rates Gertrude as the No. 36 overall prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 3 shooting guard in the nation.

“Elijah caught the eye of so many schools because of his completeness and athleticism,” Bennett said. “He has enormous upside on both ends of the floor.”

Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude are set to arrive on Grounds next summer. Together with the 2022 freshmen class that features four former four-star recruits, UVA's roster in 2023-2024 looks to be one of the most talented of the Tony Bennett era.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era

Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

VSP issues Senior Alert for Albemarle County man

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Lawrence Gaines Thomas of Scottsville, Virginia. Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Thomas is a 78 year old, 5’5”, 130 pound male with brown eyes and gray hair. It...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy