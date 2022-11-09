Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
CS Disco (LAW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CS Disco (. LAW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Chemung Financial (CHMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
CHMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.93%. A...
Zacks.com
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
ULCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40%. A...
Zacks.com
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
Zacks.com
Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
TGT - Free Report) trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.
Zacks.com
Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up
TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up
FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
Zacks.com
Ferguson plc (FERG) Soars 10.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
FERG - Free Report) shares soared 10.9% in the last trading session to close at $123.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% gain over the past four weeks. The stock gained primarily...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
MRCC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days. Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus.
Zacks.com
Company News for Nov 11, 2022
WRK - Free Report) jumped 7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share. RL - Free Report) shares rallied 5.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share.
Comments / 0