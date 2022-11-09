Democrats Defeat Election Deniers

Related
Women Need To Marry, 'Settle Down,' So They Stop Voting For Democrats: Jesse Watters
“Single women ... have been ‘captured’ by Democrats,” Watters complained. "Guys, go put a ring on it."
Donald Trump Makes Perhaps His Wildest Claim Yet About 2020 Election
Yep, the former president's still at it — and he got an enabling boost from the director of the "endlessly debunkable" film "2000 Mules."
Kayleigh McEnany Predicts 'Abortion Will Go Away,' But Twitter Users Are Skeptical
The former White House press secretary conceded that abortion “certainly did motivate the left” this election, but dubiously claimed it wouldn’t be a big issue in the future.
Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reelection in the 2022 midterms remained in doubt into Wednesday. The Donald Trump acolyte had been predicted to easily secure a second term in Congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, although polling had tightened in recent weeks. But with 88% of the votes counted,...
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
After Democrat Mark Kelly won his Senate race, the former president cried "scam and voter fraud."
Trump Ready To 'Burn It All Down' If He Doesn't Get His Way With GOP: NYT Reporter
The Republican Party may be girding for a brutal internal war amid the wreckage of its midterm elections — and Donald Trump is ready to “burn it all down” if he can’t keep his grip on the GOP, predicts New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Who...
Trump Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Screaming At Everyone' Over Election Results
The former president is also reportedly blaming everyone, including his wife, who advised him to back Dr. Oz.
Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo
The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.
Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on Tuesday gave an analysis of Republicans’ performance in the election that sounded more like a death knell. (Watch the video below.) Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and now a Washington Post columnist, decried the absence of the predicted “red wave” and called the night an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Reelected, Preserving Democrats' Control Of Senate
Cortez Masto’s victory in an incredibly tight race means that Democrats will run the upper chamber of Congress regardless of the outcome of a runoff election in Georgia.
Trump taunts one of the Republicans he endorsed for losing in Senate bid
‘Definitely not a Republican wave’: Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Donald Trump has taunted a defeated Republican candidate that he had endorsed for a US Senate seat. Conspiracy theorist Don Bolduc, a retired US Army General, was beaten by incumbent Maggie Hassan for New Hampshire’s Senate seat. Mr...
Former Speaker Paul Ryan Blames Dismal GOP Midterms On 'Trump Hangover'
It’s “really clear to me, and the evidence is pretty stark, that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we’re so much more likely to win the White House," said Ryan.
Rep. Mary Peltola, Sarah Palin Will Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Sole House Seat
The election winner for Alaska’s sole seat in the House of Representatives wasn’t clear Tuesday and likely won’t be known for a few weeks. That’s because none of the four candidates in the race — incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, political family scion Nick Begich and libertarian Chris Bye — were able to muster the more than 50% of the vote needed to win the race outright under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.
Rep. Sean Maloney Loses New York House Seat In Major Upset For Democrats
Republican Michael Lawler is projected to beat Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Democrats Maintain Control Of The Senate
The GOP failed to dislodge the Democratic majority in the Senate, making President Joe Biden’s life a little easier next year.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry
Twitter users said irony was dead Friday after far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted about the need for “candidate quality” in the GOP. In a lengthy thread shared on billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform, Greene discussed why she “truly” believes “one of the most important paths to saving America is by having as many strong Republican governors as possible” and “keeping them in place.”
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
