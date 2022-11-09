Democrats Defeat Election Deniers

The election winner for Alaska’s sole seat in the House of Representatives wasn’t clear Tuesday and likely won’t be known for a few weeks. That’s because none of the four candidates in the race — incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, political family scion Nick Begich and libertarian Chris Bye — were able to muster the more than 50% of the vote needed to win the race outright under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.

