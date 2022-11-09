ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats Defeat Election Deniers

By HuffPost Video
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related
HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reelection in the 2022 midterms remained in doubt into Wednesday. The Donald Trump acolyte had been predicted to easily secure a second term in Congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, although polling had tightened in recent weeks. But with 88% of the votes counted,...
ASPEN, CO
HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
INDIANA STATE
HuffPost

Fox News Wonk Can't Get Over 'Absolute Disaster' For Republicans In Election

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on Tuesday gave an analysis of Republicans’ performance in the election that sounded more like a death knell. (Watch the video below.) Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and now a Washington Post columnist, decried the absence of the predicted “red wave” and called the night an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

Rep. Mary Peltola, Sarah Palin Will Wait To See Who Won Alaska's Sole House Seat

The election winner for Alaska’s sole seat in the House of Representatives wasn’t clear Tuesday and likely won’t be known for a few weeks. That’s because none of the four candidates in the race — incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, political family scion Nick Begich and libertarian Chris Bye — were able to muster the more than 50% of the vote needed to win the race outright under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.
ALASKA STATE
HuffPost

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry

Twitter users said irony was dead Friday after far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted about the need for “candidate quality” in the GOP. In a lengthy thread shared on billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform, Greene discussed why she “truly” believes “one of the most important paths to saving America is by having as many strong Republican governors as possible” and “keeping them in place.”
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

