GA Senate Race Heads To Runoff

Related
Raphael Warnock And Herschel Walker Heading To Runoff For Georgia's U.S. Senate Seat
The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head to a runoff after neither candidate secured the 50% needed to head straight to Congress. The Georgia seat is critical to both parties as they battle over control of the U.S. Senate....
Chuck Todd: Watch ticket 'skippers' in Georgia Senate race
In Georgia's Senate race, an unexpected theme is emerging: ticket skippers. Ahead of Election Day, analysts and reporters predicted a phenomenon of "ticket splitting," where voters vote for candidates of different parties for various offices on the same ballot. But, in Georgia some voters appear to be voting in gubernatorial race but not casting a vote for Senate. NBC News' Chuck Todd explains:
Critical Maine Congressional Race Heads To Runoff
Rep. Jared Golden (D) had a slight lead over his challenger, former Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R), in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in the immediate wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections. But Golden didn’t secure more than 50% of the vote, meaning the race will be decided by a ranked-choice runoff for the second time in four years.
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
After Democrat Mark Kelly won his Senate race, the former president cried "scam and voter fraud."
'He's the reason we're in this mess ...' Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Walker mocks Schumer
A day after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns about Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, Warnock's opponent, Herschel Walker, mocked Schumer and continued to deny allegations that he paid for former girlfriends' abortions during a campaign stop in Statesboro. Walker stumped in front of Anderson's General Store, a...
GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Of Texas Loses And Gripes That 'Red Wave Did Not Happen'
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) lost Tuesday and reacted with a big “RED” rant. She won a special election to gain the seat in June but surrendered it in a defeat to Democrat Vicente Gonzalez in the midterms. “The RED WAVE did not happen,” she tweeted after she was...
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
Women Need To Marry, 'Settle Down,' So They Stop Voting For Democrats: Jesse Watters
“Single women ... have been ‘captured’ by Democrats,” Watters complained. "Guys, go put a ring on it."
Kayleigh McEnany Predicts 'Abortion Will Go Away,' But Twitter Users Are Skeptical
The former White House press secretary conceded that abortion “certainly did motivate the left” this election, but dubiously claimed it wouldn’t be a big issue in the future.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Lea Webb declares victory in Senate race
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Democrat Lea Webb has declared victory in the race for the 52nd State Senate District with a lead of less than 1,500 votes. According to the State Board of Election, Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes. David, the former Mayor of Binghamton...
Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) reelection in the 2022 midterms remained in doubt into Wednesday. The Donald Trump acolyte had been predicted to easily secure a second term in Congress against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, although polling had tightened in recent weeks. But with 88% of the votes counted,...
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
Lauren Boebert mocked for awkward 17-hour silence after tweeting the ‘red wave has begun’
Online critics of Republican Lauren Boebert seemed to revel in the nail-biter close race the congresswoman remained locked in hours after polls closed in Colorado, with many pointing to her own social media silence as a sign that a potential loss could be imminent.The GOP firebrand’s tight race against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch remained too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon, with the defending congresswoman still trailing her rival by less than two per cent with more than 90 per cent of votes counted, The New York Times reported.On Twitter, where the Trump-endorsed candidate is bombastic and prolific...
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
Todd Young Projected Winner In Senate Race Over Tom McDermott
(CBS) – Sen. Todd Young cruised to an easy victory over Thomas McDermott, in this deeply Republican state, according to CBS News projections. McDermott, who is the mayor of Hammond, the largest city in deeply blue Lake County, didn't have the statewide firepower to mount a challenge. Young won his second term in the U.S. Senate.
Former Speaker Paul Ryan Blames Dismal GOP Midterms On 'Trump Hangover'
It’s “really clear to me, and the evidence is pretty stark, that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we’re so much more likely to win the White House," said Ryan.
2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson projected winner over Mandela Barnes
In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is projecting Johnson the winner. Johnson got a boost from voters' concerns about crime and economic issues, while Barnes had strong support from voters who saw abortion as one of the top issues.
HuffPost
197K+
Followers
11K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0