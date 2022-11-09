ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana, FL

Artists collaborate with gift offerings for AHA-Liday Festival in Havana

By J. Carol Sanfilippo
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Plan on making your way to Havana, starting Nov. 11 to do some holiday shopping at the AHA (Artists Helping Artists) Gallery, 307 N. Main St.

More than 35 AHA artists will be displaying their original creations using all styles and genres of art, such as jewelry, ceramics, wood, woven products, mixed media, photography, and paintings in various mediums. Prices will range from under $30 and up to accommodate all shoppers’ budgets.

The Grand Opening for the AHA-Liday Festival will be the day of the Havana Tree Lighting ceremony, Nov. 11, from 10–7 p.m. The gallery’s normal hours are Saturdays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and, for the holiday season: Nov. 25 and Dec. 23, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

AHA began after Hurricane Michael struck St. George Island and severely affected the business of Sea Oats Gallery. To return the owner’s many kindnesses, 21 artists promoted a successful Island Holiday Festival at the gallery. They learned how banding together can create a robust art community. Thus AHA was born.

“I love the work I do here and am very excited about the festival. There is so much creativity and comradery among these artists,” said Joy Green, the AHA gallery manager and Board vice president. Green lives the AHA principle, volunteering her time to this worthy cause. She will be hanging the show.

“During the festival, when the gallery is open, three AHA members will be on hand to answer shoppers’ questions,” Green said.

“The variety of artists coming together will make this a fun experience for shoppers,” said Lynda Hartnig, AHA Board co-treasurer. Hartnig has worked on the business aspects of AHA and is helping establish the organization as nonprofit. Hartnig’s jewelry will be displayed during the AHA-Liday Festival.

Make a full day of enjoying this charming town that has twice been voted the “friendliest small town in Florida.” You can pick up your gifts from the AHA Gallery and enjoy other shops and restaurants nearby.

Tallahassee Democrat

