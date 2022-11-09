Read full article on original website
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!
Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild
Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Willie Nelson's Former Home, a Cozy, Rustic Cabin, is For Sale
Willie Nelson's former Tennessee log cabin is on the market for $2.5 million. If you've got an astronomical amount of spare cash, and want to own a piece of music history, here is your chance. The 150-acre estate includes a three-bedroom log cabin Nelson constructed himself. The property includes two...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
iheart.com
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
