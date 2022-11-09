Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO