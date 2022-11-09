Read full article on original website
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now open
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this week
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
Northeast Lakeview College reveals new veteran's center
SAN ANTONIO - Student-veterans attending Northeast Lakeview College will soon have a new one-stop shop to make their college experience successful. Students, employees, and community members came together Thursday to break ground on a veteran’s center facility. The 11,000-square-foot, $7.7 million center will expand services and support to student-veterans...
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
Steele, Boerne stay undefeated as high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night
The high school football playoffs kicked off with a bang on Thursday night. No. 1 Steele is the only undefeated 6A team in the area at 11-0 and they showed why. Jaydon Bailey ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Chad Warner threw for two touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 34-17 win over the Johnson Jaguars.
UTSA dominates Louisiana Tech 51-7 for their seventh straight win
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
P.A.M. Outreach assists students to learn empowerment, leadership skills
SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping underserved students develop leadership skills in a nine-week program at Memorial High School. The teens of the PAM Media Outreach group took on Memorial High School as they showed off the program hallmarks of team building, organizing a community teen summit, and applying professional skills.
O'Connor Files: Early Signing Day (Raw Video)
It was quite a haul for college recruiters over at O'Connor High School on November Early Signing. Photographer Jack Greene captures the moment, and gets reaction from the signees.
Holiday season illuminates at the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – They're bigger, brighter, and wilder than ever - Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is returning to the San Antonio Zoo!. Starting on Nov. 19, guests will be able to experience new realms, festive photo ops, immersive light shows, and displays, along with animal interactions you can't find anywhere else!
UTSA hosts Louisiana Tech Saturday as they look to extend 6-game winning streak
SAN ANTONIO - No break for the UTSA Roadrunners as they host Louisiana Tech at the Alamodome on Saturday. The Roadrunners (7-2 overall, 5-0 conference) are on a six-game winning streak and sit alone atop the Conference USA standings at 5-0. They defeated UAB 44-38 in double overtime last week in Birmingham, Ala.
Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green
SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
PHOTOS: Honoring our heroes on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is November 11 and we are honoring America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice. Share a photo of a veteran in your life - and tell us a little bit about them. Use the form below or CLICK HERE...
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for your help to fill their local blood supply bank. 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Friday, the community only has a 3-day supply of blood. Type-O blood is at less than a one-day supply.
Every San Antonio Public Library member has access to streaming service, Kanopy
SAN ANTONIO - All San Antonio Public Library card holders now have access to a new streaming service called Kanopy. Kanopy is available on multiple platforms, including desktops and laptops, mobile devices, smart TV’s, and streaming devices. To start using Kanopy, San Antonio Public Library users will need to...
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
Salvation Army's annual 'Angel Tree Program' to support children in need
SAN ANTONIO – Salvation Army has started its annual, ‘Angel Tree Adoptions.’. The program's goal is to make sure children in eligible families have a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. About 4500 local children qualify for this year’s program. Angel trees will be in malls...
Cash for Kindness: Christmas Comes Early nominations are open!
Cash for Kindness : Christmas Comes Early is back! The 3rd annual Fox San Antonio event aims to help 5 families, who are struggling during these tough economic times, with toys and presents for the holidays. The big giveaway will air on Wednesday, December 21st on Fox News at Nine. Typically, you can't nominate yourself or a family member for the CASH FOR KINDNESS program. But, that's not the case with our Christmas Comes Early Campaign! Be sure to share how your family has been impacted by inflation, list the number of kids, their ages and how Christmas Comes Early could make the season even brighter.
Family pays it forward to quinceanera photographer diagnosed with cancer
San Antonio — It was a milestone. Sergio Mata got to dance with his daughter at her quinceanera celebration, despite his ailing health. “Sergio always wanted to be there for her quince because he doesn't know if he's gonna be here for her wedding day," Irene Saucedo, Sergio’s wife said.
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
How to create a festive and delicious holiday charcuterie board in just five steps
SAN ANTONIO - Charcuterie boards are the go-to option for at-home appetizers during the holidays. Chef Jonathan Cliatt teaches classes on how to make interesting charcuterie boards at The Good Kind (a local eatery). Here are his five steps for a beautiful and savory charcuterie board that will have your guests coming back for more.
