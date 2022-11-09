ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Northeast Lakeview College reveals new veteran's center

SAN ANTONIO - Student-veterans attending Northeast Lakeview College will soon have a new one-stop shop to make their college experience successful. Students, employees, and community members came together Thursday to break ground on a veteran’s center facility. The 11,000-square-foot, $7.7 million center will expand services and support to student-veterans...
UNIVERSAL CITY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles

SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA dominates Louisiana Tech 51-7 for their seventh straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

P.A.M. Outreach assists students to learn empowerment, leadership skills

SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping underserved students develop leadership skills in a nine-week program at Memorial High School. The teens of the PAM Media Outreach group took on Memorial High School as they showed off the program hallmarks of team building, organizing a community teen summit, and applying professional skills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

O'Connor Files: Early Signing Day (Raw Video)

It was quite a haul for college recruiters over at O'Connor High School on November Early Signing. Photographer Jack Greene captures the moment, and gets reaction from the signees.
HELOTES, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Holiday season illuminates at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – They're bigger, brighter, and wilder than ever - Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is returning to the San Antonio Zoo!. Starting on Nov. 19, guests will be able to experience new realms, festive photo ops, immersive light shows, and displays, along with animal interactions you can't find anywhere else!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PHOTOS: Honoring our heroes on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is November 11 and we are honoring America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice. Share a photo of a veteran in your life - and tell us a little bit about them. Use the form below or CLICK HERE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo

UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cash for Kindness: Christmas Comes Early nominations are open!

Cash for Kindness : Christmas Comes Early is back! The 3rd annual Fox San Antonio event aims to help 5 families, who are struggling during these tough economic times, with toys and presents for the holidays. The big giveaway will air on Wednesday, December 21st on Fox News at Nine. Typically, you can't nominate yourself or a family member for the CASH FOR KINDNESS program. But, that's not the case with our Christmas Comes Early Campaign! Be sure to share how your family has been impacted by inflation, list the number of kids, their ages and how Christmas Comes Early could make the season even brighter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities

On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

