Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
At 80, the half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been freed from prison under the federal First Step Act after a federal judge cut short his life sentence for ordering contract killings.
Parents file new complaint against Latin School claiming cyberbullying led to son's suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last spring, the CBS 2 Investigators broke the story of a 15-year-old boy named Nate Bronstein who took his life after relentless cyberbullying.Nate's parents said the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop the cyberbullying – and they fired a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Now, as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, the Latin School of Chicago now is filing its own lawsuit.According to court filings, Latin is now suing its insurer, Liberty Mutual - alleging that the insurance company wonʼt fully pay their attorneys' fees in the lawsuit filed by the Nate's parents. This...
oakpark.com
An offer you can’t refuse
In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
Landlord tries to shame Evanston City Council member about failing to pay his rent
A landlord appears to be trying to shame a member of the Evanston City Council into making good on his past due rent by posting signs publicizing his eviction.
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later? Beginning […]
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
Principal: Review of video shows no anti-semitic slurs were yelled on bus carrying Jewish grade school children in West Rogers Park
The principal of a Jewish grade school in West Rogers Park said Friday that video and interviews do not support allegations that someone yelled anti-semitic slurs and gave the Hitler salute at a bus carrying students earlier this week.
City officials sound off following WGN Investigates report on deficiencies within CPD’s mental health program
The veteran cop sought therapy outside of the department to deal with her mental health ordeal.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
Amid student death lawsuit, Latin School sues insurance provider
CHICAGO — The Latin School of Chicago — the prestigious school in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood — is suing Liberty Mutual, alleging that the insurance provider won’t fully pay for the attorneys defending the school in a separate lawsuit filed earlier this year by the parents of a student who died by suicide. Latin […]
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also dies
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk has also died from his injuries following the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the...
CBS News
Couple robbed, carjacked while preparing to go to laundromat in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) – A couple was robbed and carjacked while loading their car with laundry bags Saturday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, according to police. Around 5 a.m., a Hispanic couple was preparing to go wash at a nearby laundromat. While the husband was taking trash to the...
'She was gushing blood': Chicago mother defends daughter from dog attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – The mother of an 11-year-old Albany Park girl said her daughter was attacked by a dog near her school.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother who said the incident last week has traumatized them.The mother said she was walking with her daughter on a sidewalk, towards her daughter's school when a large dog, possibly an Akita, jumped on the girl's back, knocking her to the ground and biting her in the head.She has puncture wounds on the side and center of her head, a bite wound at the nape of the girls' neck.The child's mother...
