WESH
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
WESH
Hurricane Nicole's aftermath in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A rare late-November hurricane, Nicole was a powerful storm that tracked across the southeast and carved a path of destruction along Florida's east coast. On Nov. 10, 2022, Nicole made landfall in Vero Beach, Florida, as a Category 1 hurricane. Nicole was the fourteenth named storm and eighth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
WESH
Central Florida counties facing power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Central Florida — Thousands of power outages have been reported across Central Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through. As of 6:30 p.m. Florida Power and Light estimated the following amounts of their customers without power in different counties:. Volusia County: 9,020 customers with no power out of 190,250.
WESH
Videos show brutal winds, rains as Nicole lashes Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Multiple homestotally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood. BELOW: Multiple homes destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea BELOW: Videos show coastline damage in Daytona Beach Shores. BELOW: First light gives a look at a structure heavily damaged by Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores.
WESH
Florida medical examiners confirm 5 deaths related to Nicole
Florida — Medical examiners have been working to confirm the amount of storm-related deaths following Nicole. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as of Saturday, five deaths have been confirmed to be related to Nicole. Four of those deaths were in Orange County with the other one...
WESH
SunRail service set to resume after Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said SunRail is resuming its regular service on Monday. The Central Florida Rail Corridor was inspected after the recent storm, Nicole, and debris has also been removed. FDOT said at 126 crossings, railroad gates were reinstalled by crews, who have...
WESH
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
WESH
Drying out and turning cooler this weekend.
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Drying out and turning cooler this weekend.
WESH
State Road A1A reopens to traffic after receiving emergency repairs
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, State Road A1A is reopening after emergency repairs had to be done after Nicole. During the storm, the road suffered damage and portions of A1A collapsed, leading to its closure. Crews started their repair work on Thursday so it could...
WESH
Space Force spaceplane landing likely caused sonic booms heard across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Sonic booms heard across central Florida Saturday morning were likely caused by the landing of a secretive U.S. Space Force spaceplane that had been in orbit since May 2020. The U.S. Space Force announced the successful deorbit and landing of the Boeing X-37B Orbital Test...
WESH
Wilbur-by-the-Sea home sustains major damage from Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The wreckage from collapsed houses now lines the coastline of Wilbur-by-the-Sea. One of the houses that was hit the worst was Nina Lavigna’s home. “33 years of memorabilia,” Lavigna said. Hurricane Nicole ripped the bedrooms off her house. Her furniture now cascades down...
WESH
