Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
'It gives me goosebumps': Idaho correctional residents get to 'vote' on Election Day
KUNA — From the outside looking in, a prison comprising brick buildings surrounded by chain link fences holds felons in sweatsuits, sitting behind bars. But at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna, resident inmates are encouraged to get educated while in prison, working with teachers on various subjects and learning new things. For the first time Tuesday, that included voting in a mock election. It was prison GED teacher...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Veterans past, present and future honored at celebration in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. About a hundred veterans and their families huddled together by the Rock of Honor that stands in Kleiner Park in celebration of Veterans Day on Friday. "Today, we are here to honor those that have served our country...
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, moments after polls closed in North Idaho. The AP called the race before statewide results were available. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, partial, unofficial election […] The post Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Campaign signs must be removed by end of Thursday
IDAHO, USA — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is reminding that all candidates and residents must remove campaign signs within 48 hours of an election from public right-of-way areas. ACHD allows a temporary sign placement but, for this election, the signs need to be removed by the end of...
pullmanradio.com
Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise
Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
Caldwell veteran receives a free bath remodel
CALDWELL, Idaho — Moving around freely and taking a shower safely, those are actions some of us might take for granted, but for veteran Chandler Trusty, it is a daily challenge. “I've had knee problems and back problems,” Trusty said. Trusty served in the United States Air Force...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Interfaith Sanctuary, Our Path Home provide additional shelter to homeless during winter
BOISE, Idaho — What do you do when there is not enough capacity in homeless shelters during the winter? As temperatures continue to drop, shelters and community organizations have been making plans to answer that question to help Boise's most vulnerable population. Our Path Home is a public-private collaboration...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
Post Register
Ribbon cutting to be held for new pickleball courts in Kleiner Park
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. for new pickleball courts at Kleiner Park in Meridian. The four new courts are located in the northwest corner of Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park at 1900 N Records Avenue. The construction...
Boise Coffee Shop Ranks One of the Best in America
We probably have an innumerable amount of coffee shops and options here in the Boise area, and I think most would say that’s a great thing! The only issue could be picking favorites or choosing where to go. That’s why we’re sharing lists (below) of some of the most...
KIVI-TV
Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho
Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho. Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.
Nampa mayor: trying to control growth 'like holding your hand under a waterfall'
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa is Idaho's third-largest city. Since 2000, its population has more than doubled -- from fewer than 52,000 in 2000 to more than 106,000 in 2021, according to data and estimates from the U.S. Census and COMPASS. It's a pace that Mayor Debbie Kling says is...
United Way hosts Holiday Helper event to benefit homeless, low-income students
BOISE, Idaho — Over 300 volunteers kicked off the holiday season at Expo Idaho Thursday to help support homeless and low-income students. United Way of Treasure Valley hosted its sixth annual Holiday Helper event, where 3,000 boxes were filled with food and hygiene products for students. "It's really a...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter
Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death. That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter...
KIVI-TV
Boise State athletic department receives almost $3 million in donations this week alone
BOISE, Idaho — Between Monday and Wednesday of this week, Boise State Athletics announced three separate contributions totaling almost $3 million. The contributions will be used for a number of things, like renovations to Albertson's Stadium that include new LED light installments. "Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in...
