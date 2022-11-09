ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

'It gives me goosebumps': Idaho correctional residents get to 'vote' on Election Day

KUNA — From the outside looking in, a prison comprising brick buildings surrounded by chain link fences holds felons in sweatsuits, sitting behind bars. But at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna, resident inmates are encouraged to get educated while in prison, working with teachers on various subjects and learning new things. For the first time Tuesday, that included voting in a mock election. It was prison GED teacher...
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, moments after polls closed in North Idaho.  The AP called the race before statewide results were available.  Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, partial, unofficial election […] The post Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little wins re-election to second term appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise

Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell veteran receives a free bath remodel

CALDWELL, Idaho — Moving around freely and taking a shower safely, those are actions some of us might take for granted, but for veteran Chandler Trusty, it is a daily challenge. “I've had knee problems and back problems,” Trusty said. Trusty served in the United States Air Force...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now

One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Ribbon cutting to be held for new pickleball courts in Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. for new pickleball courts at Kleiner Park in Meridian. The four new courts are located in the northwest corner of Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park at 1900 N Records Avenue. The construction...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Coffee Shop Ranks One of the Best in America

We probably have an innumerable amount of coffee shops and options here in the Boise area, and I think most would say that’s a great thing! The only issue could be picking favorites or choosing where to go. That’s why we’re sharing lists (below) of some of the most...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho

Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho. Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise's elderly homeless population struggles to find shelter

Older folks who can’t find a place to live and adults who can’t take care of themselves are living on the street in Boise. And they are at serious risk of harm or even death. That’s the scary conclusion of some disturbing reporting from Margaret Carmel, a reporter...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

