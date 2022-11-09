Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
wtva.com
Bond set for Columbus man accused of shooting into car with woman and infant
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
wcbi.com
Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed. Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder. They were being tried at the same time. But today, the case took a turn no one...
wcbi.com
Investigators explain the process it takes to bring an inmate back to the state
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Although suspect Daniel Calvin is now in Custody at the Lowndes County Jail, he was first found in Las Vegas, Nevada on the run. If you’re accused of committing a crime and leave the state, you can still be found no matter where you run.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
wtva.com
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
wcbi.com
One killed in Lee County crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a 2 car crash in Shannon. The accident happened Friday at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon. The Lee County Coroner reports that the 84 -year-old driver of one of the cars was killed. The victim’s name has...
Commercial Dispatch
City makes offer to hire new police chief
Columbus City Council made an offer to one of the finalists for police chief during an executive session meeting Thursday morning, but no further details have been released. The council held a roughly 50-minute executive session before the regularly scheduled work session to discuss the three finalists for the position. Mayor Keith Gaskin announced afterward the council did agree on a candidate, but that his name would not be released until negotiations are complete.
pcherald.com
Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month
Deputy Jody Elmore is the Sheriff’s Department’s Employee of the Month for November. He has been with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department almost three years. He attended the Jefferson County Reserve Class 26 Academy. Deputy Elmore is originally from Forkland, Alabama, but he has resided in Ethelsville for the last ten years and calls Pickens County home.
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Area briefs include a Bulldog Saturday in Starkville, plans for distribution center in Lavonia
The Georgia Bulldogs have a weekend road game: the top-ranked Dogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Starkville Mississippi. There is a 7 o’clock kickoff for the game that will be televised on ESPN. There is no word yet on how many jobs it might create, but...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
