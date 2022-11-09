ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husson University now offers online nursing program

BANGOR, Maine — Amid the state of Maine's nursing shortage, Husson University announced Wednesday that its registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing (RN-to-BSN) program is now available online. The college stated in a news release Wednesday that the new online adaptation of the program is suitable for...
BANGOR, ME
UMaine administrators, faculty, discuss future of Maine Day

ORONO, Maine — Members of the University of Maine Faculty Senate met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of Maine Day due to community-wide safety concerns. According to the UMaine website, Maine Day is a volunteerism-centered holiday that traditionally takes place on the last Wednesday of the spring semester. Maine Day traditions include a campus-wide barbecue, parade, and games, among community service efforts. Classes are typically canceled on this day.
ORONO, ME
