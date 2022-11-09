Read full article on original website
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
Car, school bus involved in Kanawha County accident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Metro 911 confirms. The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson. Our crew at the scene said the crash appeared relatively minor, with some damage to...
Domestic investigation leads to charges
COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
Rescue crews respond to a rollover accident in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Just before 5 p.m., rescue crews in Jackson County were called to a motor vehicle accident. Initial reports say that the crash happened near the intersection of Horton Sisters Road and Route 139. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. The names...
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
Search for escaped inmate
GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
Pike Co. home a total loss following fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County home was a total loss following a fire on Monday afternoon. According to the Piketon Seal Township Fire Department, multiple crews were dispatched to the area of Wakefield Mound Road and Route 23 shortly after 3 p.m. on a working structure fire.
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
City declares bar that was scene of deadly shooting a public nuisance
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council voted Monday night on a resolution that declares Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance and that the business should be “abated,” or eliminated. Council members voted unanimously to pass the resolution. The vote comes after a deadly shooting Nov. 4...
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Webb was accused of filming...
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
Ross County – Horse Reported Dead After Attack on Farm
ROSS – Ross County sheriff’s department was called out to a local farm after a farmer found blood on the walls of his barn and one of his horses was missing. The farmer stated he found the barn, “tore apart, blood in the barn and the back door was busted open. He found the horse in the creek in the back of the property dead.”
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
I-64 back open after crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): South Charleston Police say that I-64 is back open after this crash. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision, and no serious injuries were reported. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near the Montrose Drive entrance ramp following an accident. […]
