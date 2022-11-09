Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DAGNABBIT! 10 Things That Drive Us Crazy In Buffalo, New York
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar
Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo
There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
Does Buffalo Love Fast Food More Than Local Restaurants?
If you ask anyone who has moved away from the Buffalo area what they miss the most, it's highly likely that they will say "the food." But, have you ever wondered if there are any fast food restaurants on that list?. Buffalo is a foodie city. If there is one...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
5 Very Buffalo Ways To Thank A Veteran Today
Today is Veteran's Day and it is a great day to take a moment and thank all the men and women who have served our country. But since we live in Western New York, you know we do things just a bit differently. So check out 5 Very Buffalo Ways...
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
Popular Store Among Buffalo’s Rich Will Get Even Bigger
Amazon and other online retailers have become a go-to way to buy for many Buffalo shoppers over the past few years. However, retail stores are still alive and well here in Western New York. We saw a huge reaction when customers flooded Homegoods, T.J. Maxx, Homesense, and Sierra stores at...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
List of FREE Food & Services For Veterans Day in Buffalo
That is why we play the National Anthem every single day at noon and midnight. It is something that we don't take lightly. The other day, we were talking to a Veteran who has done a lot of community service here in the Western New York area. We said 'thank you for your service' and he said something that stuck with me and I kept thinking about it for a while this weekend.
foodmanufacturing.com
Ice Cream Company to Expand New York Plant
Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in Akron, New York. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase...
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, November 10th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: ESD provides help for Perry’s expansion in Akron; Ear, Nose and Throat Care of Western New York merging with Western New York Ear, Nose & Throat; NFMMC announces fund raising through golf tourneys.
Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0