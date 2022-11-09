ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar

Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
travelawaits.com

12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail

With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York

Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo

There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
Power 93.7 WBLK

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Power 93.7 WBLK

List of FREE Food & Services For Veterans Day in Buffalo

That is why we play the National Anthem every single day at noon and midnight. It is something that we don't take lightly. The other day, we were talking to a Veteran who has done a lot of community service here in the Western New York area. We said 'thank you for your service' and he said something that stuck with me and I kept thinking about it for a while this weekend.
foodmanufacturing.com

Ice Cream Company to Expand New York Plant

Empire State Development announced Wednesday that Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in Akron, New York. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase...
News 4 Buffalo

Children’s cold medicine in short supply in WNY and Canada

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season. The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock […]
