Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"

The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands

NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Chicago’s Nikola Vučević Fined

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 – Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start

It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

How Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver introduced players to the story behind Nike City Edition jerseys that honor legendary St. Cecilia’s gym

Troy Weaver has embraced Detroit. The Detroit Pistons general manager, who lives in the city, admires the landmarks and cultural touchstones that make Detroit a truly iconic American city. When he was first hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2020 he wanted to create programming to introduce the players...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?

Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
NBA

Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?

All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Washington Wizards 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Cherry Blossoms

The Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 Bloom City Edition uniforms pay tribute to the city’s iconic cherry blossoms. The pink base of the uniform highlights the flower’s most iconic color. White accents throughout, including the falling petals down each side of the jersey, blend with a pink-to-blue gradient that symbolizes the blossoms on the water of the tidal basin, home of the city’s most iconic cherry blossom trees.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash

While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022

The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte

The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The HEAT are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition Jersey Ranks High In Multiple Power Rankings

The 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniforms have finally launched with 29 out of the 30 teams in the NBA releasing new jerseys showcasing stories and the rich history that each city has to offer. Similar to weekly team rankings, many media outlets have created their own power rankings but this time comparing each team's City Edition uniform. The Blazers' "Uniquely Portland" design features the iconic PDX Carpet surely to catch the eye of those who ever walked through the Portland International Airport.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Orlando Magic Announces Partnership with Retro Game Entertainment Leader Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up’s arcade games featured throughout Amway Center; first interactive arcade experience in an NBA arena. Orlando, Fla. (November 11, 2022) – The Orlando Magic today announced a multiyear partnership with Arcade1Up, the leader in retro home arcade machines. As part of the partnership, Arcade1Up’s arcade games will be featured throughout the Magic's home arena, the Amway Center. The partnership expands Arcade1Up’s footprint in its home state of Florida and the interactive arcade experience is its first in an NBA arena.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic, he said at a conference on Thursday, while LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate whose status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil...
BROOKLYN, NY

