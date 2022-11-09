Read full article on original website
NBA
Detroit Pistons 22/23 City Edition Uniform: "The Saint"
The Detroit Pistons 2022-23 City Edition uniform tells a story bigger than Detroit Basketball. This uniform, designed alongside Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, pays tribute to Saint Cecilia’s aka “The Saint.”. Saint Cecilia’s is a historic gymnasium in the heart of Detroit where many legends have...
NBA
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball into stands
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Desmond Bane has been fined $15,000 for kicking the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 54.7 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106...
How to Watch Warriors-Kings Game On Sunday
The Golden State Warriors (5-7) and Sacramento Kings (5-6) will play each other on Sunday night in Sacramento. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA
Chicago’s Nikola Vučević Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 – Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first...
NBA
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
NBA
How Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver introduced players to the story behind Nike City Edition jerseys that honor legendary St. Cecilia’s gym
Troy Weaver has embraced Detroit. The Detroit Pistons general manager, who lives in the city, admires the landmarks and cultural touchstones that make Detroit a truly iconic American city. When he was first hired by Pistons owner Tom Gores in 2020 he wanted to create programming to introduce the players...
NBA
What Is First to 15 in NBA Betting?
Sportsbooks have become very creative with the game props they offer on a nightly basis. Sure, you can bet on the moneyline, spread, total, or even player props, but there are opportunities to get truly granular when looking to find betting value in an NBA game. One of those opportunities...
NBA
No starters on Pelicans injury report for Saturday's game against Houston
HOUSTON (2-10) Wednesday loss at Toronto. Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Should you panic over these slow starts?
All teams have played at least 10 games this season, so we’re starting to get a feel for how rosters and rotations are taking shape. In terms of fantasy basketball, some big names are off to slow starts. Let’s examine five of them and discuss whether or not it’s time to panic regarding their outlook for the rest of the season.
NBA
Washington Wizards 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Cherry Blossoms
The Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 Bloom City Edition uniforms pay tribute to the city’s iconic cherry blossoms. The pink base of the uniform highlights the flower’s most iconic color. White accents throughout, including the falling petals down each side of the jersey, blend with a pink-to-blue gradient that symbolizes the blossoms on the water of the tidal basin, home of the city’s most iconic cherry blossom trees.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras. Mardi...
NBA
Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash
While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 10, 2022
The Pelicans return to New Orleans after starting eight of their first 11 on the road to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Check out the Rivalry Report. Watch the launch of the Pelicans' new 2022 City Edition uniforms. Watch postgame press conferences from: Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas and...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte
The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The HEAT are...
NBA
Trail Blazers 2022-23 City Edition Jersey Ranks High In Multiple Power Rankings
The 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniforms have finally launched with 29 out of the 30 teams in the NBA releasing new jerseys showcasing stories and the rich history that each city has to offer. Similar to weekly team rankings, many media outlets have created their own power rankings but this time comparing each team's City Edition uniform. The Blazers' "Uniquely Portland" design features the iconic PDX Carpet surely to catch the eye of those who ever walked through the Portland International Airport.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert going in different directions ahead of 1st matchup
After five seasons as teammates, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will meet for the first time as foes when their new teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves — play Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (6 ET, League Pass). The idea, when the playoff-focused Cavs and...
NBA
A new look into Hoops for Troops: Service on and off the court
If we know anything about our military, we know that they never stop serving. Being a member of the United States Armed Forces is not only a commitment, but a way of life. For us, this doesn’t go unnoticed. To avid hoopers or loyal NBA fans, the term “Hoops...
NBA
Orlando Magic Announces Partnership with Retro Game Entertainment Leader Arcade1Up
Arcade1Up’s arcade games featured throughout Amway Center; first interactive arcade experience in an NBA arena. Orlando, Fla. (November 11, 2022) – The Orlando Magic today announced a multiyear partnership with Arcade1Up, the leader in retro home arcade machines. As part of the partnership, Arcade1Up’s arcade games will be featured throughout the Magic's home arena, the Amway Center. The partnership expands Arcade1Up’s footprint in its home state of Florida and the interactive arcade experience is its first in an NBA arena.
NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic, he said at a conference on Thursday, while LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate whose status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil...
NBA
"He's A Really Smart Player" | Conley Thriving As The Man Leading Utah's Potent Offense
Before Utah faced off with Atlanta on Wednesday in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the league, I tabbed the battle between Mike Conley and Dejounte Murray as the key matchup. Both are talented players, but their true greatness lies in their ability to be a calming...
