Naples, FL

Naples woman, 72, dies after suffering medical episode, crashing against light pole

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
A 72-year-old Naples woman died after she crashed as a result of a medical incident.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, her SUV was traveling north on Airport Road South, south of Radio Road.

She suffered a medical episode, and her SUV entered the parking lot entrance located at 201 Airport Road South, colliding with a light pole.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Troopers didn't release her identity. They continue to investigate the crash.

